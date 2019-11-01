The Re-Invention of Plastics: 3-Day Conference Covering Biomass, GHG, Recycling; Disrupting Petroleum as Feedstock | Newark, USA - May 12th-14th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Beyond Petroleum: Biomass, GHG, Recycling; Disrupting Petroleum as Feedstock" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Welcome to the publisher's 29th conference, and its 11th on Re-Invention of Plastics.



A spirit of innovation in the field of chemicals/polymers is brewing; a phenomenon we have not seen in the chemical industry since the 1960s. Such radical innovations are being necessitated by the lack of indefinite availability/sustainability of fossil fuels and the associated global warming endangering our planet earth.

Driven by consumer awareness, brand-owners are pushing the manufacturers to respond with technology that takes Sustainability & Environmental impact to new heights, for example;

Transitioning from traditional fossil-based raw-materials to Renewable BioMass / Waste(s) / Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions, and Recycled Petro/Bio-based Plastics as raw-materials (M, mass).

Cycling into Valued Products, that is, Durability as opposed to BioDegradation or Disposal, via Recycling / BioFuels / Composites / Incineration (C, cycling).

As a SYMBOLIC expression for the Endurance of Polymer Industry (E), we propose: E = MC2 - highlighting the greater role of Cycling.

Re-Shaping of Polymers/Plastics industry has already begun; join us to witness the future!

Agenda



May 12 (Tuesday) 2020



Sustainable Durable Plastics from Biobased/Recycled Feedstock



7:00 AM-1:00 PM Registration

1:00 PM-2:00 PM Welcome and Opening Remarks

State-of-the-Plastics Industry Today & Trends Re-Shaping Tomorrow

Rationale for Pushing Sustainability & Environmental Initiatives in Plastics & Chemical Industry

Bio-Sourced + Recycled Plastics: Compounded Impact on Sustainability & Environment via

Reduction of Climate-Land-Ocean Pollution & Pursuit of Independence from Fossil-Fuels

Historic Emergence of Biobased Plastics through Turbulent Times

Latest Views on BioDegradable & Compostable Plastics

Fossil-Free PolyOlefins/PolyEsters/PolyAmides & other DURABLE Plastics

Advancing Trends in Plastic Recycling

Dr. Yash Khanna, President, InnoPlast Solutions, USA

2:00-2:30 Green Ethylene Platform based on Sugar Cane:

Polyethylene, Ethylene VinylAcetate Copolymer and MEG for Polyesters

Business/Technology Update and Brand-Owner Partnerships

Daniel MacEachran, Head, Open Innovation-Renewable Materials, Braskem, USA

2:30-3:00 TurfCushionTM; a Sustainable Product Composed of Recycled PE and Green PE

John Karr, President, ProdTek, USA

Commercial-Scale Production of Bio-Based Polyethylene and Polypropylene: Technology Update

Value-Chain: Resin Manufacturer to Brand-Owners Partnerships

3:00-3:30 Coffee & Networking



3:30-4:00 Commercial Availability of Recycled PolyOlefins alongside Virgin Resins:

Driven by Growing Customer Demand

Process Mapping for Recycling

4:00-4:30 Recycled PolyOlefins from Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Waste:

Technology/Commercial Update

Ocean-Bound HDPE Recycled for Food-Contact Packaging

Demand vs Supply: Present & Future

Tamsin Ettefagh, VP-Sales & Procurement, Envision Plastics, USA

4:30-5:00 Virgin-Like Polypropylene from Recycled PP Products:

Technology Licensing

Other Initiatives on Recycling

Dr. John Layman, R&D Section Head-Founder of PureCycle Technology, P&G, USA

5:00-7:00 Cocktail Reception & Networking



7:00-10:30 Networking Dinner by New York City Waters & Skyline



May 13 (Wednesday) 2020



Sustainable Durable Plastics from Biobased/Recycled Feedstock



7:30-8:30 AM Breakfast & Networking



8:30-9:00 PLA; a Biodegradable as well as Durable Plastic:

Technology Update

Brand-Owner Partnerships: Fibers/Films/Container Applications

Lang Phommahaxay, Business Development Manager-NA, Total-Corbion, USA

9:00-9:30 PHA; a Niche Plastic for Non-Recyclable Packaging Structures:

Technology Update

Growing Brand-Owner Partnerships

Phil Van Trump, CTO, Danimer Scientific, USA

9:30-10:00 Title to be announced

Dr. Arash Kiani, CEO, Alterra Holdings, USA

10:00-10:30 Coffee & Networking



10:30-11:00 Furanic Building Block for PEF Polyester:

Technology & Commercialization update

Dr. Daniel Slanac, R&D Manager-Biomaterials, DuPont, USA

11:00-11:30 Renewable Biomass to FDCA and MEG Building Blocks for PEF:

Update on Path to Commercialization

Prof. Dr. Gert-Jan Gruter, CTO, Avantium, the Netherlands

11:30-12:00 Emerging Trends in PET Recycling: Demand > Supply; Executive Summary

Rationale & Strategy for Beverage Packaging Materials:

Partial Replacement of PET-Plastic with Aluminum

Partial Replacement of Virgin-PET with Recycled PET

Dr. Yash Khanna, InnoPlast Solutions, USA

12:00-1:30 Lunch & Networking



1:30-2:00 Advances in Mechanical Recycling of PET Waste:

Decontamination of Impurities (Polymeric & Organics) for FDA Clearance

Meeting IV Targets via LSP Technology

Customer Feedback

Peter Schneider, General Manager, NGR, USA

2:00-2:30 Chemical Recycling of Hard-to-Recycle PET Waste:

Technology Update and Path Forward

Dr. Robert Allen, Distinguished Research Staff Member, IBM, USA

2:30-3:00 Development of Circular Production Processes:

Chemical Recycling of Mixed Polyesters-to-Building Blocks-to-Virgin Polyesters

Mixed Plastics-to-SynGas-to-Acetate Building Block for Treva Engineered Bioplastic

Holli Alexander, Strategic Initiatives Manager-Global Sustn, Eastman Chemical, USA

3:00-3:30 Coffee & Networking



3:30-4:00 Trees-to-Plastics; the Opportunity

Dr. Murray McLaughlin, Advisor Bioproducts, Forest Products Innovations, Canada

4:00-4:30 New Developments in Lignin based Plastics

Dr. Terence Cooper, CEO, ARGO International, USA/UK

4:30-5:00 Corn as an Industrial Feedstock: Myths Re-Visited

Availability after Foodstuff Usage

Technology Driven Productivity Boost

Life Cycle Analysis; Reduced C-Footprint

Building Blocks for Plastics

Rodney Willliamson, Director-Res & Bus Develop, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, USA

May 14 (Thursday) 2020



Sustainable Durable Plastics from Biobased/Recycled Feedstock



7:30-8:30 AM Breakfast & Networking



8:30-9:00 New Approaches Towards Sustainable Plastics:

Dr. Tuulamari Helaja, VP, VTT Technical Center, Finland

9:00-9:30 Title TBA

Dr. Arash Kiani, CEO, Alterra Holdings, USA

9:30-10:00 Title TBA

Dr. Arash Kiani, CEO, Alterra Holdings, USA

10:00-10:30 Coffee & Networking



10:30-11:00 Title TBA

Dr. Arash Kiani, CEO, Alterra Holdings, USA

11:00-11:30 Fossil-Free Chemical Additives: Latest Developments

Dr. Steven Henning, Director-Global Res & Bus Develop, Total Cray Valley, USA

11:30-12:00 TBA



12:00-1:00 Lunch & Networking



Advances in Recycling



1:00-1:30 Recycling of Post-Consumer Windshields & Architectural Building Plastic-Laminated Glass:

Commercial Process to Separate Glass from PolyVinyl Butyral (PVB)

Industrial Applications of Recycled PVB with Lower C-Footprint vs Virgin Resin

Dr. Jens Holmegaard, Managing Director & CEO, Shark Solutions, Denmark

1:30-2:00 PolyUsableTM - How Chemical Recycling Will Make 'Single Use Plastic' a Footnote in Human History

Jon Timbers, Director-Innovation & Sustainability, Regenyx; a JV of Americas Styrenics and Agilyx, USA

2:00-4:00 Panel Discussion-Pre-Selected Questions from Participants

I am in a traditional plastics industry. Why should I switch to biobased plastics?

What are Government mandates on using biobased products in Europe & Japan? What is the expectation from the U.S. Government?

What are the prospects for expanding On-Site Composting / Collection Stations in the U.S; example being Atlanta Falcons stadium being built to address Zero Waste? If not nationwide, could this concept be extended Selectively to other institutions such as Airports, Hospitals, Sports arena, Corporate Headquarters? Any lessons learned from the infrastructure set up in Europe & Japan for handling Biobased / Recycled plastics?

Why don't the Brand-Owners push for Biobased / Recycled products and create demand?

Notes to be Distributed to the Participants, Post-Conference

