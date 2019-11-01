Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd in Boston, MA, and the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Conference on Wednesday, December 4th in New York, NY.



About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases.

Seelos is based in New York, New York.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Head of Corporate Communications

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Ave., 12th Fl

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

www.seelostherapeutics.com

https://twitter.com/seelostx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos







