Introducing Your New Canadian North; Canadian North and First Air Unite to Launch Unified Flight Schedule, Reservations System and Brand

/EIN News/ -- KANATA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After many months of planning and preparation, Canadian North and First Air have launched their first-ever combined flight schedule, with all flights within it now marketed and sold under the unified name ‘Canadian North.’ From today onwards, Canadian North customers will be able to travel and ship across its vast network of 24 northern communities, from its southern gateways of Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton, with seamless interline connections to destinations throughout Canada, the US and beyond. To view this new schedule, please click here .



In conjunction with this schedule launch, Canadian North has also consolidated its reservations systems, airport check-in processes and cargo services. This means that:

Canadian North will now serve its customers with a single redesigned website - canadiannorth.com - which replaces the previous Canadian North and First Air websites. Canadian North will also offer a single Customer Contact Centre telephone number for all passenger and cargo enquiries, 1.800.267.1247.





- which replaces the previous Canadian North and First Air websites. Canadian North will also offer a single Customer Contact Centre telephone number for all passenger and cargo enquiries, 1.800.267.1247. Customers of the unified Canadian North can now check in for their flights at any of its airport counters, and ship to anywhere within its network from any of its cargo facilities. The existing Canadian North and First Air airport check-in counters and cargo facilities in Ottawa, Iqaluit, Edmonton and Yellowknife have been consolidated effective November 1 and its other facilities will be gradually combined over the coming months. For more information, please click here .





. Aurora Rewards members can now earn Aurora Rewards points on all Canadian North scheduled flights, with the ability to double-dip to earn Aeroplan Miles for the same travel. Aurora Rewards points can be redeemed towards free flights operated by Canadian North as well as a great selection of gift cards. It’s free to join Aurora Rewards and it takes just moments to do so at aurorarewards.com/join .

Today also marks the official launch of Canadian North’s unified brand, featuring its distinctive Inukshuk logo and red and white colour palette. Northerners will see this brand in more and more places as time progresses, including its uniforms, counter signage and aircraft livery. Canadian North will retain its existing brand assets, including the polar bear, northern lights, midnight sun and First Air name, for use in future special projects and celebratory events that recognize the proud heritage of its founding companies.

The launch of Canadian North’s unified flight schedule, reservations system and brand are significant milestones within the ongoing process to fully integrate Canadian North and First Air. Looking ahead, it will introduce a unified pricing structure in early 2020 that provides all Northerners with access to a range of fare products and cargo rates throughout its entire network, with a new lower-priced economy fare class available for year-round advanced purchase on flights where demand is lower. Canadian North will continue to offer seat sales and other limited-time promotions, exclusive beneficiary fares as well as a range of other available fare classes, with increased flexibility and additional features included within higher-priced fares. It will continue to sponsor and support important initiatives and events throughout the North, managed through its Community Investment Program.

Canadian North will also integrate its flight operations, maintenance facilities and all of its ‘behind-the-scenes’ functions throughout the coming year, while ensuring that it continues to provide a seamless customer experience at every stage.

Looking further ahead, Canadian North will work towards achieving its vision - to build a brand that’s loved and admired within the North, by maintaining safe and efficient operations regardless of the challenging conditions it faces and providing customer service that is second to none. By diversifying into new markets and new business opportunities, it will be able to add scale beyond what it could achieve in Northern markets alone, enabling it to offer the best possible service to the North while keeping costs down. Canadian North will also develop industry and world-leading Inuit recruitment and development programs, with its goal to be recognized as a top place to work and one of the best managed companies in Canada.

“Today’s launch of our unified flight schedule, customer service functions and brand are extremely important milestones within our ongoing integration journey,” said Chris Avery, President and CEO of Canadian North. “We know that our customers and stakeholders depend on the essential services we provide, so we’ll maintain our focus on safe and reliable operations as we continue to integrate our operations over the coming months, while providing caring and helpful service every day, every flight.”

To receive ongoing integration updates, please visit canadiannorth.com/integration , or follow the new Canadian North on social media:



About Canadian North

Canadian North is a 100% Inuit-owned airline that connects people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada’s North – safely, reliably and always with friendly and helpful customer service. It operates to 24 destinations within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, from its southern gateways of Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton, with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737, ATR 42 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and other large groups. Canadian North is wholly-owned by Makivik Corporation and the Inuvialuit Development Corporation .

For more information please contact:

Dan Valin

Manager, Marketing and Communications | Canadian North

Tel: 613.254.6294

dvalin@canadiannorth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.