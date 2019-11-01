Stop & Shop Stores of New York and New Jersey Raise Nearly a Half-Million Dollars for American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop stores across New York City, New Jersey and Long Island have raised more than $482,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign, all thanks to Stop & Shop’s generous customers.



From Oct. 11-27, Stop & Shop’s 136 New York City, New Jersey and Long Island stores collected donations via their annual “Pink Ribbon” campaign. At checkout, customers were able to donate $1, $3 or $5, as well as round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar at self-checkout lanes, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society and the fight against breast cancer.

In addition to the monetary donation, Stop & Shop also supported thirteen Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks across New York and New Jersey, providing water and volunteer support. Stop & Shop was also the flagship sponsor at Making Strides events in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Riverhead, New York and at Jones Beach, the American Cancer Society’s largest Making Strides walk in the country.

“We at Stop & Shop are inspired by customers’ generosity and relentless desire to help find a cure for breast cancer,” said Bob Yager, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, for Stop & Shop. “Our customers have made it clear they are behind our efforts to support the work of the American Cancer Society and the mission of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.”

The funds raised by Stop & Shop will not only help support breast cancer research, but will also assist with free patient service programs, as well as awareness and education campaigns. This is Stop & Shop’s 8th year partnering with the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer.

“The American Cancer Society can attack cancer from every angle—research, education, advocacy and services—because of the passion and commitment of incredibly generous and caring supporters such as Stop & Shop, its employees and customers,” said Kris Kim, Executive Vice President for the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region. “Together, we can ensure that no one in any of our communities fights breast cancer alone.”

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, uniting nearly 300 communities to celebrate breast cancer survivors, pay tribute to loved ones lost and raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize Company and employs more than 61,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

CONTACT: Howard Cannon Rubenstein Associates (212) 843-8072 hcannon@rubenstein.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.