Nano-coating Market 2019–2025 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Nano-coating Market 2019

Nano-coatings are widely adopted in order to protect automobiles from corrosion without compromising with their finish. They serve as an ideal alternative to wax. A nano-coating is defined as having either the thickness of the coating in nanoscale or the second phase particles that are dispersed into the matrix in the nano size range or coatings having nanosized grains/phases etc. Additional advantages such as UV block, abrasion and wear resistance and self-cleaning properties make it a far more suitable and desirable option over the traditionally used coating materials.

Key Players Included In This Report:

PPG

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Nanomech

EIKOS

Telsa Nano Coatings

Inframat Corporation

Nanophase

Diamon-Fusion International

Nanovere Technologies

ZKJN

Kltnano

Sketch

The global Nano-coating market was valued at 4830 million US$ in 2018 and predicted to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The consumption of Nano-coating was found at 250.95 K MT globally in 2017 with the Americas being the largest consumption region. Closely followed by the Asia Pacific, with a 28.57% contribution in the global consumption share, making it the second-largest region-wise market

The increasing need for evaluating and monitoring the interactions of nanomaterials stands as a challenge for the market. This along with lack of quality benchmark establishment and standardized market are factors that hinder the growth of the market. This report focuses on Nano-coating volume and value at global level. It also provides an insight into the regional and company level analysis.

Market Segmentation

The Global Nano-coating market is segmented by Type, Application, Manufacturers and region.

In terms of types, the market is split into Nano-SiO2, Nano Silver, Nano-TiO2, Nano-ZnO and Others

With respect to Applications, the market is categorized into Automotive, Electronics, Medical Devices, Construction and Others.

The key manufacturers competing in the market include PPG, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, Nanomech, EIKOS, Telsa Nano Coatings, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase, Diamon-Fusion International, Nanovere Technologies, ZKJN, Kltnano and Sketch.

Geographically, the market spans across key regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan

Regional Analysis

The report provides a country-wise analysis of the regions the Nano-coating market spans across. These include:

North America: (The U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America: (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica)

Europe: (The U.K., Germany, Italy, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark)

APAC: (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong)

Middle East and Africa: (Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for automotive which, owing to the increased usage of various types of nano-coatings, recorded the highest growth rate. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for automobiles, and provides several opportunities for new entrants into the market.

The Brazilian nano-coatings market accounted for the highest revenue in the LAMEA region. Brazil and Argentina together contributed to 51% market share of the adoption of nano-coatings in Latin America. The development of ports to ease out transportation abundance of raw materials, increase in number of educated people, surge in the investment in automobile and aerospace industries and availability of state-of-the-art production facilities are factors which are driving the market in the Latin American region.

Industry news

Global commercial institutions and manufacturing institutions and are adopting nano-coating technologies with an aim to further improve the current commercial products or add new properties to the existing technologies completely. Construction, glass, solar, oil & gas, automotive organizations recognize that nano composites-base coating offers substantial performance of product and also saves cost.

