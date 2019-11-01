PUNE, INDIA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2025”.

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market 2019

Description: -

A Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System, commonly abbreviated as FACTS, is a system which is composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is used to increase power transfer capability of the network and enhance controllability and is generally a power electronics-based system. It facilitates solutions for power transmission bottlenecks minimizing the risk of total blackouts.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3823495-global-flexible-ac-transmission-system-facts-market-research-report-2019

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Key Players Included In This Report:

ABB

Siemens

RXPE

Sieyuan Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

GE

Toshiba

AMSC

Hyosung

The rise in demand for power control solution, coupled with the replacement and advancement of aging power infrastructure in the developed countries is one of the main factors driving the growth of the global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) market. Also, the demand for improved grid control, efficient power transmission capacity, need for minimization of power transmission loses are contributing factors for the growth for global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) market. Increasing awareness and adoption in renewable source of power generation also serves an opportunity factor for market growth.

However, high installation costs and low awareness are major factors hindering the market growth. The Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market was evaluated at $1.01 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Advancement in high power electronics is further expected to boost the control efficiency of FACTS controller in upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market is segmented by Type, Application and Region.

In terms of types, the market is split into Shunt Compensation and Series Compensation.

With respect to Application, the market is categorized into Metal Industry, Railway, Mining, Utilities

and Others. Amongst utilities, the electric utilities held the largest market share segment based on an analysis in 2014. Moreover, the industrial segment has been predicted to show the fastest growth amongst the other industry vertical segment in the global flexible AC transmission market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market spans across key regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Regional

The report provides a country-wise analysis of the regions the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market spans across. These include

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

Based on an analysis in 2014, North America contributed to the largest market share. Owing to continuous replacements of aging power transmission and development and adoption of smart power grid in US and Canada are one of the major contributing factors for the market growth.

North America is closely followed by Europe. Owing to the increasing government expenses in the development of energy and power sector, the Asia-Pacific is also predicted to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan are expected to show promising potential and the fastest growth of the market. Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Australia are also expected to show significant during the forecast period.

Industry news

Low implementation time coupled with higher flexibility and reliability are key factors that drive the usage of Flexible AC Transmission System. Moreover, government policies and initiatives across the world, in favor of flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) implementation are positive factors for the market growth.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3823495-global-flexible-ac-transmission-system-facts-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

• Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Overview

• Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Production Market Share by Regions

• Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Consumption by Regions

• Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

• Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Analysis by Applications

• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Business

• Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Continued….

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.