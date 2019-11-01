Soft Gelatin Capsules - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Soft Gelatin Capsules Market 2019

Description: -

Soft gelatin capsules refer to ampoules which come with solid outer shell while it contains active ingredient in liquid or semi liquid form. Such active ingredient is then enclosed in the outer shell or in the inner fill or in both the coverings. Global soft gelatin capsules market is highly concentrated as currently the main manufacturing hubs for this product are in the US or in Western Europe. These markets are also highly important in terms of demand for this product.

Key Players Included in This Report:

Catalent

Aenova

NBTY

Procaps

Patheon Inc

IVC

EuroCaps

Captek

Strides Arcolab

Capsugel

Soft Gel Technologies

Amway

Sirio Pharma

Baihe Biotech

Ziguang Group

Shineway

Donghai Pharm

By-Health

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao

Global soft gelatin capsules market is highly dynamic as it is characterized by its sharp focus on research and development activities. Due to its emphasis on innovation, there are new products entering the market at a fast pace. The global market size for soft gelatin capsules was pegged at $1.62 billion in 2018. It is expected to touch $2.2 billion mark by 2025. The industry is expected to post impressive CAGR of 4.5 percent during that time period.

Global soft gelatin capsules market is expected to grow at fast pace as the demand for these capsules increases in both developed and developing markets. Currently, the US commands 31 percent market share while Europe accounts for 27 percent of the total global demand for soft gelatin capsules. However, emerging economies such as China are significantly making their presence felt. China reported 17 percent growth in its demand in 2015 and is expected to remain robust in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global soft gelatin capsules market is a vast market with high growth rate. The soft gelatin capsules market is broadly segmented by Product Type and End Users.

On the basis of product type, the market may be divided into different segments which are Gelatin type and Non-animal type.

Global soft gelatin capsules market can be further be segmented on the basis of end users involved. The main categories on this basis are Pharmaceutical, Health supplements and others.

The report seeks to provide information on various metrics such as market size, demand size, environmental factors and bottlenecks for each of these segments. The report also identifies major firms and their respective market share for deeper analysis of the total market.

Geographic Segmentation

Global soft gelatin capsules market may be divided into smaller segments on the basis of its geographic location. The main segmentation in this regard is North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and Others. Some of the main countries analyzed in this report are the US, Germany, South Korea and France. The report also focuses on India and China which are expected to be main growth drivers in the future. Apart from looking at the production and demand potential of these segments, the report also seeks to identify various challenges which may be present in these geographic locations.

Industry News

Global soft gelatin capsules market is highly dynamic and thus features new characteristics on regular basis. The current trend of the market is to develop new types of products which may be used for administering wider range of active ingredients. The growing awareness about effective ways to deliver medication is also expected to boost the soft gelatin capsules market.

