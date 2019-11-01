UNCF to Celebrate 75 Years of Impact at Rochester Mayor’s Luncheon

Mayor Lovely A. Warren serves as host of the annual event, including an historically black colleges and universities college fair for local students

/EIN News/ -- Rochester, NY, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. UNCF has been marking the significant milestone via a year-long celebration through its fundraising events across the country, including the upcoming Rochester Mayor’s Luncheon benefitting UNCF on November 18 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Mayor Lovely A. Warren, city of Rochester, will host the annual luncheon that includes an HBCU college fair.

“Our city’s beloved ancestor, Frederick Douglass, once said, ‘It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men,’” said Mayor Lovely A. Warren. “Since taking office, part of my goal has been to build stronger children by seeking ways to provide better educational opportunities for our city’s youth. HBCUs have always been, and continue to be, invaluable institutions of higher learning, having produced some of the most talented and successful people in this nation. It is my honor to support UNCF and the work it does to support HBCUs and our students. I want to thank UNCF for all it has done during the past 75 years, and all it continues to do to ensure that our historically black colleges and universities can keep building up our children and preparing them for success.”

Nearly 200 civic and education leaders are expected to attend to help raise funds to support HBCUs and help local students earn college degrees, including keynote speaker Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president, UNCF-member institution Wilberforce University, and mistress of ceremonies Kaci Jones, anchor, News10 NBC (and HBCU Florida A&M University alumna). Last year, the event raised more than $60,000 to help secure better futures for Rochester students. The upcoming luncheon is made possible through the support from community partners and with contributions from the Rochester City Council, Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase, ESL Foundation and many others.

“We thank Mayor Warren for her backing of UNCF and the institutions we support,” said Diego Aviles, vice president of development, UNCF Northern region. “She continues to take a stance on the importance of providing a quality education to the students of Rochester—to provide local deserving scholars the resources and information crucial to their success, the HBCUs they attend and the multiple industries they will add their skills and abilities to later in life.”

This year’s luncheon honorees for championing for a quality education for all include Michelle Daniels, philanthropist, and Eric Daniels, managing director of the life science investment team, Manning and Napier.

For more information on how you can support UNCF’s efforts in New York, please visit UNCF.org/NewYork.



About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About the City of Rochester, NY

Located in western New York on the Genesee River and the southern shore of Lake Ontario, the City of Rochester, with a population of 208,046 residents, is the seat of Monroe County and the third most populous city in New York State. The metropolitan area has a population of almost 1 million people. Rochester combines small-town accessibility with big-city services and amenities. Amidst some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States, residents enjoy a housing market known for great bargains, short commute times, world-class cultural and entertainment offerings and a fast-growing innovation economy poised to thrive in the 21st century. A host of colleges and universities produce an educated workforce that drives the city’s innovation and technology sectors. The city’s rich history as a center for civil rights and social justice remains an important element of Rochester’s legacy. Mayor Lovely A. Warren is the city’s 69th Mayor and the first female to hold this position. She is committed to creating more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities for all residents.

