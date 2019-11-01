Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Dr. Abiy on the prestigious honor of being the 100th recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Secretary highlighted the importance of the strong partnership between the United States and Ethiopia and the United States’ support for Ethiopia’s historic reforms. They also discussed recent violent protests in Oromia and the need to peacefully address the challenge of ethnic conflict. Secretary Pompeo and Dr. Abiy also discussed regional issues. The Secretary asked for the Prime Minister’s support in brokering a sustainable implementation of the national unity government called for in South Sudan’s peace agreement.



