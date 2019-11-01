Global Aesthetic Thread Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Market Overview The growth of the global aesthetic threads market, (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) can be attributed to the increasing use of minimally invasive treatments for anti-aging, face lifting, and face rejuvenation.

Another reason for the growth is the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Given the wide variety of indications that can be targeted by cosmetic threads, the potential patient pool for cosmetic threads is enormous. However, the market studied remains in its infant stage, especially in the United States. The high cost of treatment and uncertain results act as restraints for the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the global use of an aesthetic thread, as a medical device, is largely unregulated. Only few regions regulate the use of aesthetic threads during cosmetic procedures.



Aesthetic threads are medical sutures that are injected using a needle underneath the skin, to lift and rejuvenate the skin. Suspension threads are one variety of long cosmetic threads that have cones or barbs, which pull backward on sagging skin, when injected with a needle into the target area on the face. Rejuvenation threads are another variety that have less of a lifting mechanism, but stimulate natural collagen production, when injected underneath the skin.



Suspension Thread Segment is expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



Suspension thread is a minimally invasive surgical technique for facial rejuvenation, with lower risk of complications, low procedural and recovery time, and efficiency in correcting ptosis and aging characteristics. These advantages have led many specialists to adopt suspension threads over other aesthetic surgeries. Suspension thread techniques, together with traditional rhytidectomy incisions, are generally used to achieve better facial rejuvenation results.



The Aptos subdermal suspension threads, evolved from the concept of skin and fascia, adhere to the barbed suture; thus, creating elevation. It was developed by Marlen and George Sulamanidze in Russia. Concomitantly, the barbed suture or Contour Thread, developed by Dr. Greg Ruff at Duke University and in the United States, is now FDA approved and is used as a similar unidirectional barbed suspension thread. Thus, the rising demand for anti-aging treatments and the lesser number of complications associated with suspension threads are driving the market growth for suspension threads.



North America captured the Largest Market Share and is expected to retain its Dominance



North America dominated the overall aesthetic threads Market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the same. In early 2015, Sinclair Pharma received an FDA approval for its Silhouette Instalift suspension thread brand. The FDA has also approved the Silhouette Soft Lift (thread lift) procedure in the United States, which helps to drive the market in the country. Only a few years old, thread lift is one of the fastest-growing cosmetic procedures in the United States, and has received a lot of exposure for the past many years, which is likely to help grow the aesthetic thread market in the upcoming years. There are a wide variety of indications that cosmetic threads can target, and the potential patient pool for cosmetic threads is enormous. However, the aesthetic threads market is still to reach its full potential in North America, and is expected to grow at a robust growth rate during the forecast period.



The market studied is highly fragmented, with the majority of manufacturing operations taking place in North American countries. The key global players in the market studied include Aptos International Ltd, Croma Pharma GmbH, Sinclair Pharma, River Aesthetics, and 1stSURGICONCEPT, among others. The industry is witnessing a series of acquisitions and mergers.



