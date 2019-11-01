Global Thermocouple Temperature Sensor Market- By Type, Industry, Geography, Trends, Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market. A thermocouple is a sensor for measuring temperature and it consists of two dissimilar metal wires, joined at one end, and connected to a thermocouple thermometer at the other end.

When accurately configured, thermocouples can provide temperature measurements over wide range of temperatures. The growth of the Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market is currently being hindered by maturity of critical end-user segment and dominance of legacy temperature sensor technologies. North America will remain as the market leader for Thermocouple Temperature Sensors and Asia Pacific will grow with a strong CAGR of XX% during the period 2014 to 2020.



The Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market is estimated at $1.61 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 6.63% over the period 2014-2020. The inclination of growth towards vehicle production, availability of a strong aftermarket, and rising trends of security and surveillance are the key drivers which are making the Thermocouple Temperature sensors market to grow lucratively.



The Global Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market is segmented on the basis of Type (j thermocouples, k thermocouples, and others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, Automotive, Petrochemical, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America).



This report describes a detailed study of the PorterÂ’s five forces analysis of the market. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis.



The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles over 10 leading suppliers of Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are Texas Instruments (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Freescale Semiconductor (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Maxim Integrated Products (U.S.), and among others.



