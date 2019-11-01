Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market. The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6. 68% over the forecast period (2018 - 2023).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market - Segmented by Equipment, End User, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778406/?utm_source=GNW





The scope of the report, includes insights about several products offered by major players. The end-user segment, includes foundries, Interlevel Dielectric Material (IDM), and memory manufacturers. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Traditional polishing and grinding equipment are becoming obsolete, and vendors are anticipating one stop solutions that could slice, probe, and polish in a single assembly line, instead of using multiple machines that occupy a lot of land space and require high budget installation and heavy maintenance. Although such solutions are less prevalent in the market currently, they are expected to be the next generation of wafer polishing and grinding equipment, over the forecast period.



Increasing Demand from Third Party Vendors



In the current market scenario, semiconductor companies are increasingly leaning toward distinguishing their products in new ways. In order to achieve this, many wafer vendors are in direct contact with downstream players to avoid any intermediate players. This is the biggest factors that helps achieve this differentiation. Association of huge companies, like companies Google, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, and AMD, and several major foundries in the market indicates the shift in market trends.



This trend is increasingly creating demand for polishing and grinding services rather than creating a direct demand for the equipment. Companies are increasingly preferring to outsource theses polishing and grinding operations, rather than procuring high priced semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment and setting up highly complicated manufacturing establishments for their operations. This scenario is creating a demand for semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment immensely from the third party manufacturers, who aim to benefit from the outsourcing activities of the key companies. Although the demand for these equipment is expected to grow at a very slow pace, in case of key players, considerably moderate consumption is expected from the third-party players over the forecast period.



Key Developments in Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market



March 2018 - Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group) announced that it has acquired REFORM Grinding Technology GmbH, a prominent provider of machine tools and systems for high-precision grinding applications. The acquisition of the REFORM brand is expected to increase Lampmaster’s precision grinding system portfolio and provide the ability to offer complimentary grinding technologies to their global customer base.



Major Players in Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market



Applied Materials



EBARA

Lapmaster

Logitech

Entrepix

Revasum

Tokyo Seimitsu



Reasons to Purchase Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Report



- Impact of growing applications across several end users, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

- Growth of various products, such as memory, logic, and sensors.

- Regional analysis of the market.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

- 3 months analyst supports along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).



Customization of Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Report



This report can be customized to meet your requirements.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778406/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.