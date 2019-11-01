Summary The latest report “Ovarian Cancer: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028” values the Ovarian Cancer market at $1. 8bn in 2018 across the seven major markets (7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) and expects it to grow to $6.

7bn in the following ten years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.



The main drivers of growth will be the adoption of maintenance therapy across the seven major markets (7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan), poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor uptake in the first-line setting, the launch of new pipeline agents, and increased screening rates for genetic markers. Ovarian cancer is a rare gynecological disease that spans a broad range of genetic and histological subtypes, for which platinum-based chemotherapy has been the standard of care (SOC) for decades. Ovarian cancer can be broken down into many different types of neoplasms based on specific histopathologic entities and clinical behaviors, and treatment depends on the specific tumor type. The dramatic growth in the ovarian cancer market is largely attributed to the label expansions for PARP inhibitors such as Lynparza, Zejula and Rubraca. The increase in screening rates for genetic markers such as BRCA mutations and other homologous recombination deficiencies (HRDs) will enable better patient segmentation and are expected to further drive the use of PARP inhibitors. In 2028, three PARP inhibitor drugs are expected to have combined revenue of $2.8bn, constituting more than 40% of the global ovarian cancer market. Moreover, by 2028, another major revenue contributor will be new drug classes - notably, immune checkpoint inhibitors, with five expected to enter the market bringing combined forecasted revenues of around $1.4bn. A major barrier for growth in the ovarian cancer market, however, will be the emerging use of biosimilars and generics for some key marketed products, namely Lynparza and angiogenesis inhibitor Avastin. Despite advancements in the treatment of newly-diagnosed ovarian cancer patients, one of the largest unmet needs, the need for effective treatment options for the relapsed platinum-resistant patients, will remain unaddressed. In addition, the unmet need for early-stage diagnostic biomarkers and specialized treatment options for rare histological subtypes of ovarian cancer will also remain, which will provide further opportunities for diagnostics companies and drug developers. Scope - Overview of ovarian cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management. - Annualized ovarian cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments and 11 lines of therapy, forecast from 2018 to 2028. - Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the ovarian cancer therapeutics market. - Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for ovarian cancer. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled. - Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global ovarian cancer market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications. Reasons to buy The report will enable you to -

