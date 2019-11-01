Summary The prostate cancer market will undergo a moderate increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3. 3% from an estimated $9. 3bn in 2018 to $12. 8bn in 2028 in the eight major markets (8MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China.

The main drivers of growth will be an aging population, continued uptake of second-generation hormonal agents in the metastatic hormone naïve (mHNPC) and non-metastatic castration resistant (nmCRPC) prostate cancer settings, and the launch and uptake of 13 new premium-priced therapies, including the newly approved Nubeqa (darolutamide).



Of these, the biggest driver of growth is the expansion of second-generation hormonal agents into metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancer (mHNPC) and nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), which will bring these expensive drugs into earlier lines of therapy.



This will doubly impact market growth, as the shifting paradigm will create space in the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) space, where these agents once reigned, allowing pipeline agents a chance to gain substantial market share and fill this void.



Second-generation hormonal therapies Johnson & Johnson’s Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Erleada (apalutamide), Astellas/Pfizer’s Xtandi (enzalutamide) and Bayer/Orion’s Nubeqa (darolutamide) have been racing to acquire approvals and label expansions over the past couple years.



Between 2018 and 2019, three of these agents gained approval in nmCRPC.Zytiga gained a label expansion for metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancer (mHNPC) in 2017 for the EU and in 2018 for the US, while the other three agents are soon to follow.



J&J filed for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Erleada in mHNPC in April 2019, and Xtandi was given an FDA priority review in August.



The report “Prostate Cancer: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028” provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for prostate cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).



- Overview of prostate cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized prostate cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in seven patient segments, forecast from 2018 to 2028.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the prostate cancer therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for prostate cancer. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global prostate cancer market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



