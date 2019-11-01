Altus Group to Host Investor Day on December 11, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Toronto. Altus Group’s executive team, together with key managers, will present on industry trends, growth initiatives and overall company strategy, followed by a question and answer session. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude approximately mid-day.



“With numerous growth opportunities in front of Altus Group, we look forward to providing a more detailed update and additional insights into the key initiatives that will drive value creation,” commented Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer, Altus Group.

A webcast of the event will be streamed live on Altus Group’s website and a replay will be made available shortly after. Please visit Altus Group’s Investor Relations section of the corporate website to access the webcast or directly through this link: www.altuswebcasts.com/investorday2019

To Register:

Institutional investors, analysts and media outlets interested in attending the meeting in person should email camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com to register. Kindly register before November 30, 2019. More information will be provided upon registration.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com



