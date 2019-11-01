AutoPair Disrupts the Way Car Warranties Are Sold

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoPair Warranty , an auto warranty start-up with a head office in Toronto, has introduced competitive & simple pricing plans for extended car warranties or used car warranties. All warranty plans will be sold at the dealers’ cost, meaning the consumer pays what the dealer pays.



Extended warranties are not new in the automotive industry. However, in the past, these warranties were only available to purchase predominantly from automotive dealerships. However, the problem with dealerships is that they offer car warranties at ridiculously high prices. These high prices are a result of them offering a 3rd party warranty product with large amounts of profits built into the selling price of the warranty program. Additionally, after purchasing the warranty, one can only repair their vehicle at a pre-authorized mechanical repair shop. As a result, drivers have shielded away from extended warranties due to their price gouging and, in many cases, ridiculous terms that come with them.

Affordable Pricing Plans

AutoPair Warranty is here to provide relief to all vehicle owners and potential vehicle buyers. The company has two plans that are incredibly simple and affordable. These are the STANDARD PLAN and the WORKS PLAN. With the Standard Plan, users only pay a maximum of $999 and get covered for 24 months and no mileage restriction. The warranty covers all repairs except for the AC system, electrical components, and high-tech systems. The Works Plan has more comprehensive coverage and it is priced differently depending on the number of kilometers you plan to drive. However, vehicle owners can expect to pay a maximum of $1,499 for a 24-month warranty and $1,899 for a 48-month warranty. The Standard Plan covers vehicles that are 10 years or newer while the Works Plan covers those that are 6 years or newer. Roadside Assistance & Courtesy Plan is included on both plans. Fully transferable if the covered vehicle is sold, adding resale value to a used vehicle. AutoPair Warranty comes with a claims credit card with every warranty plan sold, in the event of an approved claim, appropriate funds are loaded on the credit card for fast and easy pay.

About AutoPair Warranty

AutoPair Warranty boasts a team of experienced professionals who have more than 30 years in the automotive sales and financing industry. Their knowledge and experience in selling third-party car products has been paramount to the creation of a concept that offers a peace of mind at affordable prices.

Company Name: AutoPair Warranty Inc. Contact Person: Richard Email: marketing@autopair.ca Phone: 1-833-4AUTOPAIR Website: http://www.autopair.ca



