Veristar LLC Launches as a Premier Provider of Data Discovery Services to Legal Market

Company also announces its acquisition of data management and managed review services from Nexem Legal, immediately expanding its team of industry experts in data collection, analysis, e-discovery hosting and document review

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veristar LLC , a provider of expert forensic data collection , electronic discovery and comprehensive document and managed review services for corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its launch today. Veristar brings together a dynamic team of industry professionals with more than 250 years of combined experience among its leadership, project managers and data processing and review teams, all highly skilled at navigating complex data matters.



Along with its formal launch today, Veristar also announces it has acquired select services, including key resources and other assets, from Nexem Legal, one of the most respected legal services providers to global brands, law firms, state and federal agencies and academia. Included in the acquisition are Nexem Legal’s full suite of data management and managed review services, which encompass its previously acquired legal service businesses including Franklin Data, Scarab Consulting, VE Discovery and LIT Group. Terms of the transaction are not public.

Several Veristar leaders, including company founder Rick Avers, along with valued consultants, project managers and client service providers were most recently part of CertaTech Solutions, a company focused on in-house legal departments and comprehensive document and managed review services. Many were previously with Clearwater Legal, acquired by CertaTech in 2018. Joining them are key leaders from the company formerly known as Franklin Data Ventures Inc., recently part of Nexem Legal, who all bring extensive experience supporting law firms with a holistic approach to defensible data collection and streamlined e-discovery services.

Veristar’s approach to service delivery is based on the knowledge and skills its team of experts has honed throughout decades of supporting both corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. That experience also means they recognize when a customized solution is necessary, which is why clients trust Veristar for creativity and flexibility in handling their most complex projects.

“Successful organizations are built on the strength of their people, and that is the foundation of Veristar,” says company founder, CEO and president Rick Avers. “Our team has unmatched experience handling sensitive information in litigations, investigations, regulatory requests and other complex data matters for clients in a wide array of industries. That expertise helps us to quickly understand client needs and case strategies, guiding us to identify the right approach and implement the most efficient solution.”

Veristar Vice President of Review Joe Kearney previously worked with Avers and shares his excitement around building a new company together. “In addition to using cutting-edge technology and proven best practices, Veristar is assembling an exceptionally talented team of professionals to deliver an unprecedented level of consultation and service that clients value and trust.”

Veristar is based in Chicago and has production and review facilities in New York and Washington, D.C., with sales and project management teams in major cities throughout the U.S.

Founded in 2019, Veristar brings together a high-performance team of professionals with more than 250 years of combined experience handling sensitive information for litigations, investigations, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and other matters involving complex datasets. Combining their unmatched expertise with industry-leading technology, the company provides forensic data collection, electronic discovery and comprehensive document and managed review services to corporate legal departments and law firms throughout the United States and around the globe. For more information visit www.veristar.tech .

