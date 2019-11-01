Natural Health Trends Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Repurchased $2.9 million of common stock



Declared a special dividend of $0.40 per share

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $17.0 million decreased 64% compared to $47.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.





Gross profit was $12.7 million compared to $37.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. As a percent of total revenue, gross profit was 74% compared to 79% in the third quarter of 2018.





Operating loss was $1.1 million compared to operating income of $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.





Net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.





The number of Active Members1 decreased 13% to 68,150 at September 30, 2019, compared to 78,280 at June 30, 2019, and decreased 30% compared to 97,160 at September 30, 2018.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $59.8 million decreased 60% compared to $150.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.





Gross profit was $44.8 million compared to $119.8 million in the first nine months of 2018. As a percent of total revenue, gross profit was 75% compared to 80% in the first nine months of 2018.





Operating loss was $3.8 million compared to operating income of $28.0 million in the first nine months of 2018.





Net loss was $2.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $25.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018.

Management Commentary

“The business environment in China continued to present broad challenges during the third quarter,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “In addition, protests in Hong Kong posed new complications. As a result, we suspended company-sponsored meetings in Hong Kong as current conditions are not conducive to hosting visitors.”

Mr. Sharng further commented, “Beyond the elements that are not within our control, we remain pleased with our leaders’ abilities to adapt our business strategy and to continue performing under these circumstances. Subsequent to quarter end, we held a successful event in Macau which was traditionally held during the third quarter. Our fourth quarter order volume trends are already improving following this major event which is a promising development. Lastly, in light of the current business environment, we are implementing cost reduction measures to focus resources on our members and markets. We expect to realize an annualized $5.7 million in savings by the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.7 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net cash used in operating activities was $18.7 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $25.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.





Total cash and cash equivalents were $101.1 million as of September 30, 2019, down from $132.7 million as of December 31, 2018.





On October 29, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.40 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 19, 2019.





During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company purchased a total of 383,127 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $2.9 million, plus transaction costs. As of September 30, 2019, $22.4 million of the stock repurchase program remained available for future purchases, inclusive of related estimated income tax.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results today, Friday November 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International) Conference ID: 13695076 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136315

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13695076.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 26, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com

Investor Contact:

ADDO Investor Relations

Tel: 310-829-5400

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,113 $ 132,653 Inventories 7,999 12,165 Other current assets 6,997 5,369 Total current assets 116,109 150,187 Property and equipment, net 821 934 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,515 — Goodwill 1,764 1,764 Restricted cash 2,881 2,998 Deferred tax asset 1,210 1,207 Other assets 807 831 Total assets $ 127,107 $ 157,921 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 627 $ 1,631 Accrued commissions 3,798 12,502 Other accrued expenses 3,392 6,121 Deferred revenue 3,302 6,795 Amounts held in eWallets 13,090 14,611 Operating lease liabilities 1,689 — Other current liabilities 1,188 1,424 Total current liabilities 27,086 43,084 Income taxes payable 15,365 16,982 Deferred tax liability 186 186 Long-term incentive — 7,808 Operating lease liabilities 1,903 — Total liabilities 44,540 68,060 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,415 Retained earnings 23,567 44,431 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,764 ) (1,250 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,351 ) (39,748 ) Total stockholders’ equity 82,567 89,861 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 127,107 $ 157,921







NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 17,023 $ 47,043 $ 59,779 $ 150,320 Cost of sales 4,371 9,926 15,002 30,546 Gross profit 12,652 37,117 44,777 119,774 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 7,362 22,001 28,258 67,291 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,354 7,269 20,296 24,484 Total operating expenses 13,716 29,270 48,554 91,775 Income (loss) from operations (1,064 ) 7,847 (3,777 ) 27,999 Other income, net 323 249 1,128 465 Income (loss) before income taxes (741 ) 8,096 (2,649 ) 28,464 Income tax provision 502 467 120 2,988 Net income (loss) $ (1,243 ) $ 7,629 $ (2,769 ) $ 25,476 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.67 $ (0.25 ) $ 2.25 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.67 $ (0.25 ) $ 2.25 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,623 11,309 11,010 11,298 Diluted 10,623 11,322 11,010 11,307







NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (2,769 ) $ 25,476 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 290 332 Noncash lease expense 1,336 — Deferred income taxes (3 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 4,104 (2,828 ) Other current assets (1,674 ) 2,548 Other assets 2 (83 ) Accounts payable (1,002 ) 967 Accrued commissions (8,683 ) 2,003 Other accrued expenses (1,779 ) 314 Deferred revenue (3,485 ) 26 Amounts held in eWallets (1,508 ) (930 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,392 ) — Income taxes payable (1,617 ) (2,201 ) Other current liabilities (235 ) 438 Long-term incentive (333 ) (800 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,748 ) 25,262 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (181 ) (176 ) Net cash used in investing activities (181 ) (176 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of common stock (9,564 ) — Dividends paid (2,736 ) (27,644 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,300 ) (27,644 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (428 ) (711 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,657 ) (3,269 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 135,651 138,478 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 103,994 $ 135,209 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Issuance of treasury stock for employee awards, net $ 8,289 $ 554 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 5,058 $ —



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.