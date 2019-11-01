There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,180 in the last 365 days.

Ambarella Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held November 25th

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced that it will hold its Q3 FY 2020 earnings conference call on Monday November 25, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.  The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes the same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  International callers should dial 760-666-4834.  A webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications.  Ambarella’s low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams.  For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
lgerhardy@ambarella.com
408 636 2310

