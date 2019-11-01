Stereotaxis and ADAS 3D Combine Robotic Precision and Advanced Preoperative Substrate Mapping to Treat Cardiac Arrhythmias

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS and BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE American: STXS) and ADAS 3D Medical SL today announced the first patients have been successfully treated with the integration of ADAS 3D’s advanced preoperative substrate mapping and Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation technologies.



ADAS 3D helps identify possible sources of dangerous irregular heartbeats and provides a map to guide physicians in delivering treatment. The software uses preoperative cardiac MRI to generate detailed three-dimensional cardiac models that identify arrhythmia substrate and characterize cardiac tissue. The identification of fibrotic cardiac tissue and channels of electrical conduction is particularly valuable for planning Ventricular Tachycardia ablation procedures. It can also be used during Atrial Fibrillation procedures to define the shape of the Left Atrium and its fibrosis distribution, quantifying it and improving guidance due to better identification of ablation targets. The latest version of Stereotaxis software, recently cleared for use in Europe and by the FDA, utilizes a software interface that integrates ADAS 3D’s images and allows physicians to utilize them to guide therapy during robotic cardiac ablation procedures. The first integrated procedures were successfully conducted by Prof. Pedro Adragao of Hospital da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

“Life-threatening arrhythmias are common in patients that have suffered a myocardial infarction. Cardiac ablation can help these patients, but often require extensive searching to find targets and widespread ablation to ensure all problematic tissue has been addressed,” said Prof. Pedro Adragao. “ADAS 3D supports rapid and precise identification of such tissue. We have long recognized the clinical value of Robotic Magnetic Navigation to treat patients with precision and safety. The integration of both technologies should result in more effective, rapid, and safe procedures for patients.”

“Combining our technology with Stereotaxis is an exciting opportunity that we believe will positively impact the field of Electrophysiology,” said Luis Serra, President of ADAS 3D Medical. “The ability to translate combined MRI and CT images into 3D coordinates of the patient’s heart and then use robotics for precision navigation of therapy should provide more reproducible treatment during cardiac ablation. We hope this will benefit health care professionals and their patients.”

“Stereotaxis is committed to advancing a robust open ecosystem where physicians and patients benefit from the broad integration of procedure data,” said David Fischel, CEO of Stereotaxis. “We are excited to be working with ADAS 3D. The combination of advanced diagnostic imaging with robotic navigation is a step forward in the digitization of electrophysiology.”

About ADAS 3D

ADAS 3D MEDICAL SL , a company based in Barcelona, is the recent offspring of the electrophysiology business of Galgo Medical SL (Barcelona, Spain) in partnership with Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Calgary, Canada). Its mission is to expand accessibility and use of Cardiac Imaging (MRI and CT) to electrophysiology procedures such as Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia ablations. ADAS 3D established itself as an early innovator in this field by introducing software intended for the identification of arrhythmia substrate and guidance of ablation treatment, for safer and more efficient procedures. For more information, please visit www.adas3d.com .

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development, and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Stereotaxis’ robotic technology has received various regulatory clearances in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on a timely basis and on terms that are acceptable, its ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, its ability to continue to work with lenders to extend, repay or refinance indebtedness, or to obtain additional financing, in either case on acceptable terms, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare reform in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.





Stereotaxis: ADAS 3D: David Fischel Luis Serra Chairman and CEO President Kimberly Peery Jacobo Gil de Biedma CFO Business Development Director 314-678-6100 +34-93-3283964 investors@stereotaxis.com info@adas3d.com











