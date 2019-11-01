‘Tis the Season for Project Red Ribbon — MADD Canada and Special Guests Launch Holiday Awareness Campaign to Prevent Impaired Driving

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians start preparing for the holiday season and getting into the holiday spirit over the next few weeks, MADD Canada and its Chapters and Community Leaders are kicking off the 2019 Project Red Ribbon campaign to prevent impaired driving.

Running from November 1 to the beginning of January, Project Red Ribbon raises awareness about the risks of impaired driving, and encourages motorists to always drive sober. During the campaign, MADD Canada’s Chapter and Community Leader volunteers will be out in their communities, handing out red ribbons and red ribbon car decals for the public to use as a symbol of their commitment to sober driving. The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the thousands of victims killed or injured each year in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs.

“The holiday season is the busiest time of the year on most social calendars, and we want our red ribbons to be a powerful reminder to everyone that driving impaired is just not worth the risk,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “If you’re consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, leave the driving to someone sober.”



This year’s national campaign officially launches today at Waterloo Regional Police Service Headquarters by Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman, Waterloo Region Police Chief Bryan Larkin, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt and other special guests, including the campaign’s title sponsor, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada.



“In our industry, we see the devastating toll that impaired driving takes on individuals, families and communities,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “But these tragedies can be prevented. Together with our agents and staff across the country, Allstate Canada is committed to sharing this sober driving message. We can all help prevent impaired driving and make our roads safer, this holiday season and all year long.”



MADD Canada’s red ribbons and car decals are available through the MADD Canada website at www.madd.ca, Chapters and Community Leaders, and participating sponsor outlets. Anyone who wishes to support Project Red Ribbon with a donation can do so online through the website, by calling 1-800-665-6233 or by texting “RIBBON” to 45678 (a one-time $10 donation is added to the donor’s cell phone bill and payable to his or her service provider.)



However you are celebrating this holiday season, make a sober ride home your priority. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. For more information, visit: www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada.



MADD Canada thanks its national 2019 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support, including: Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, Irving Oil Limited, Uber, BMO Financial Group, Westcan Bulk Transport and Cascades Canada ULC. Group of Companies and Cascades Canada ULC. For a full list of this year’s Project Red Ribbon sponsors, visit www.madd.ca.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-00-665-6233, ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca Travon Smith, Public Relations Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or tsmith@allstate.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.