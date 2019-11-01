WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Logistics Advisory Market 2019 Global Resource, Planning, Outlook, Share, Trends to 2024”.

Logistics refers to transportation and warehousing of goods or information which is undertaken by the logistics provider, ensuring an efficient on-time delivery. The resources involved in logistics may include physical items such as food, liquids, materials, animals, or equipment, as well as abstract items such as time or information. A logistics advisory or logistics consultant ensures improved customer service operations and development of cost-effective solutions for supply chain activities, warehouse management, material handling, and distribution problems.

Key Players Included in This Report:

Rhenus Logistics

McKinsey & Company

Ports & Logistics Advisory (PLA)

JUSDA Europe

Logistics Executive Group

Global Customs Compliance Ltd

BAE Systems

Cushman & Wakefield

Bain & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton

Boston Consulting Group

Boeing

Deloitte

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

This report analyses the current status of the global logistics advisory market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the trends of this market from 2019 till 2024. The main factors contributing to the growth of this market include an increase in global trade, especially in developing nations, increase in trade agreements on a global scale, growth in global logistics infrastructure and transportation sector, and advancement in information technology.

The growing use of technology, such as in the form of Radio Frequency Identification and Bluetooth, along with advanced transportation options like drone delivery and driverless vehicles is further bolstering the market.

Segmentation:

The global logistics advisory market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geographical region.

Depending on the product type, the global logistics advisory market can be split into:

Installation

Training

Customization

Application Integration

Support and Maintenance

Based on application, the global logistics advisory market can be divided into:

Air Logistics

Ocean Logistics

Truck Logistics

Parcel Freight Logistics

Vendor Selection and Contract Negotiation

Procurement Contract Negotiation

Global Tax Compliance

Currency Risk Management and Inventory Optimization

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the logistics advisory market across the world.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the market, and it is expected to grow further over the forecast period. The main factors driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region include a burgeoning population in the middle-class demographic segment, a rising per capita income, and the increasing penetration of internet and mobile phones in homes across the region, engendering a rapid rise in online shopping. The e-commerce sector is heavily dependent on the services of the logistics advisory industry and thus is contributing to growth.

Industry News:

In April 2019, Denmark-based transportation and logistics service provider DSV entered into an agreement to acquire the Switzerland-based freight handling company Panalpina for USD 4.6 billion, the combined entity thus becoming the fourth largest freight forwarding company in the world.

Prominent ocean logistics service provider Maersk completed the acquisition of Hamburg Süd in 2017 for $4.4 billion, while K Line, MOL and NYK merged to form a new entity called Ocean Network Express (ONE) in 2017. On the other hand, COSCO got the approval from Chinese regulators to acquire OOCL for USD 6.3 billion.

In 2019, Panalpina completed the acquisition of CargoMaster, another South American company specializing in air freight and the export of perishables.

