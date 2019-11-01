Global Batter & Breader Premixes Market, Forecast to 2025 - Emerging Markets Illustrating Great Growth Potential

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & Flakes and Flour & Starch), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global batter premixes market was valued at USD 864.8 million in 2018. It is estimated to reach USD 921 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to reach USD 1,382.2 million during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The global breader premixes market was valued at USD 1,230.9 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 1,842.2 million during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The global batter & breader premixes market comprises major international players, such as Bunge Limited (US), Associated British Foods (UK), McCormick & Company (US), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland). New product launches, expansions, and investments in R&D are some of the strategies that have been adopted by the key players in the market. These strategies have broadened the scope of the market.

The key drivers include the rising consumption of premium meat products and the rising demand for QSRs



The growth of the batter & breader premixes market is driven by the rising consumption of processed meat products along with the increasing popularity of QSRs. Also, the increasing per capita income is further accelerating market growth. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is hampering the market growth.



The market for batter premixes in the batter & breader premixes market is projected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The batter is a thin dough that is used as a coating while frying various food products, such as chicken, pork, seafood, nuts, vegetables, and fruits. The batter premixes market, by type, is segmented into adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter, and customized batter.

Among these, the customized batter segment is projected to experience a significant rise in demand in the coming years, due to the inclination of consumers toward a variety of meat products with different flavors. Moreover, the increasing adoption of batter premixes in homemade chicken and seafood dishes is also projected to expand its demand during the forecast period.



The adhesion batter segment accounted for the maximum share, based on batter type, in the batter & breader premixes market, in terms of value



Adhesion is mainly the physical and chemical bonding of the coating material with itself as well as with the food product. Adhesion batter provides an outer coating to food products. It is made from various types of starch and is characterized by high solid content and low viscosity. Due to this, adhesion batter binds the outer layers of coating to the food product by creating a cohesive layer between them. It aids in controlling the pick-up of breading, which reduces crumb fall-off and prevents surface voids.



The adhesion batter segment is projected to dominate the market by 2025, in terms of value. This is due to the high adoption of adhesion batter in QSRs in most North American and European countries. Further, the increasing demand for adhesion batter in meat, seafood, and vegetable applications, such as onion rings and zucchini, is also projected to drive its demand.



The meat segment accounted for the maximum share, based on batter application, in the batter & breader premixes market.



The meat segment is projected to be the largest in the global batter premixes market during the forecast period. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to the high consumption of chicken, pork, and beef products in fast-food centers. Products such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel are highly famous and use batter premixes for coating and taste enhancement.

Batter premixes provide flavor, texture, and color to pork and chicken products as well as enhance the overall cooking process. Owing to such functional advantages, the popularity of these products is increasing among end-users in major economies, such as the US, Canada, and the UK. This is accelerating the growth of the meat batter premixes market.



The crumbs & flakes segment is a faster-growing segment, based on breader type, in the batter & breader premixes market.



Breadcrumbs are obtained by drying the bread and maintaining its moisture content up to 3%-8% and then breaking it down using a hammer mill or crusher, which breaks the bread into breadcrumbs. There are different types of breadcrumbs available in the market; they differ based on moisture content.



Breadcrumbs have several applications in food products and are used as the main ingredient in processed food products, such as breading fried food. They are also used as a coating on confectioneries. Furthermore, breadcrumbs increase the stability of food products and are, therefore, used in fried products. These factors have helped to propel the market share of the segment due to their high consumption in QSRs as well as traditional restaurants.



The meat segment is the fastest-growing segment, based on breader application, in the batter & breader premixes market.



The breader premixes market, based on application, has been segmented into seafood, meat, and vegetables. Breader premix products are experiencing a huge demand in applications involving chicken, beef, and pork. They are widely being utilized in several chicken products, as they provide desirable textural characteristics.

Thus, in response to the growing demand for these products, breader premix users in the foodservice industry are prominently demanding breader premix products as well as focusing on offering new breader-coated meat products to their customers. These factors are propelling the breader premixes market globally.



High growth is projected to be witnessed in the North America batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period



North America dominated the global batter & breader premixes market in 2018. This is due to the increasing demand for convenience food items in the meat and seafood category. Also, the high standard of living has accelerated the snack industry of this region, which, in turn, is accelerating the batter & breader premixes market.



The US is projected to dominate the North American batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period. This is due to the high awareness among consumers and food centers about the usage of these premixes in different applications. Also, the presence of prominent players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US) and McCormick & Company (US) is expected to aid market growth in the future.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Batter & Breader Premixes Market

4.2 Batter & Breader Premixes Market, By Region, 2019 vs. 2025

4.3 Batter Premixes Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025

4.4 Breader Premixes Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025

4.5 Batter Premixes Market, By Application, 2019 vs. 2025

4.6 Breader Premixes Market, By Application, 2019 vs. 2025

4.7 Batter Premixes Market, By Country

4.8 Breader Premixes Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in the Consumption of Premium Meat Products

5.2.1.2 Inclination Toward Low-Carb and Gluten-Free Products

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Processed, Prepared, and Convenience Food

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.2.2 Prevalence of Allergies to Batter & Breader Premix Sources, Such as Soy and Wheat

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrating Great Potential for Batter & Breader Premixes

5.2.3.2 Increase in Investments in Research & Development for New Batter & Breader Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Infrastructural and Regulatory Challenges in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Shift Toward Fresh Food Products



6 Batter & Breader Premixes Market: Regulations

6.1 Introduction

6.2 US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

6.3 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

6.4 Canadian Food and Drug Act and Regulations



7 Batter Premixes Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adhesion Batter

7.2.1 High Usage in Fast-Food Chains

7.3 Tempura Batter

7.3.1 Increasing Usage of Tempura Batter in Seafood Applications

7.4 Beer Batter

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Beer Batter in Developed Countries

7.5 Thick Batter

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Thick Batter in the North American Snack Food Industry

7.6 Customized Batter

7.6.1 High Competition Among Quick Service Restaurants Driving the Consumption of Customized Batter



8 Batter Premixes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Meat

8.2.1 Pork

8.2.1.1 Rising Consumption of Pork in Fast-Food Chains of North American and European Countries

8.2.2 Chicken

8.2.2.1 Rising Health Concerns Driving the Consumption of Chicken

8.3 Seafood

8.3.1 Increasing Usage of Tempura Batter in Seafood Applications

8.4 Vegetables

8.4.1 Onion Rings

8.4.1.1 Increasing Research on Onion Batter to Provide Healthier Final Products

8.4.2 Other Vegetables

8.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Beer Batter Premixes for Vegetables

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Rising Demand for Batter in Fruit Applications



9 Breader Premixes Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Crumbs & Flakes

9.2.1 Dry Bread Crumbs

9.2.1.1 Use of Dry Bread Crumbs in Fish Fingers, Mini Fillets, Goujons, and Chicken Nuggets

9.2.2 Fresh Bread Crumbs

9.2.2.1 Use of Fresh Bread Crumbs for Soft Coating on Fried Foods Or for Stuffing

9.2.3 Cracker Crumbs

9.2.3.1 Cracker Crumbs in Pre-Dust Applications

9.2.4 Others

9.2.4.1 Nuts and Seeds - Excellent Sources of Proteins, Healthy Fats, Fibers, Vitamins, and Minerals

9.3 Flour & Starch

9.3.1 Cereals

9.3.2 Wheat

9.3.2.1 Increase Demand for Wheat in the Meat Industry

9.3.3 Rice

9.3.3.1 Rice Flour Serving as an Alternative to Wheat Flour in Battered and Breaded Foods

9.3.4 Corn

9.3.4.1 Corn Breaders Utilized in Seafood Products, Such as Catfish

9.3.5 Others

9.3.5.1 Use of Barley as A Flavor Enhancer in Fish Or Seafood

9.3.6 Pulses

9.3.6.1 High Protein and the Fiber Content of Pulses Adding A Distinct Flavor to Coated Foods

9.3.7 Blends

9.3.7.1 Blended Breaders are Made From Bread Crumbs, Cereal Breaders, Or Fruit & Nut Breaders

9.3.8 Others

9.3.8.1 Potato Flour - an Alternative to Wheat Flour, Especially in Breading and Coating



10 Breader Premixes Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Seafood

10.2.1 Crab

10.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Crabmeat as Starters in Traditional Restaurants

10.2.2 Fish

10.2.2.1 High Consumption of Fish in Homemade Dishes, With Different Types of Flour

10.2.3 Others

10.2.3.1 Rising Consumption of Shrimp in the US

10.3 Meat

10.3.1 Rising Demand for Breader Premixes in Chicken Applications

10.4 Vegetables

10.4.1 Increasing Preference for Low-Calorie Snacks



11 Batter & Breader Premixes Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Increased Number of Established Food Processors

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Rising Immigration Increasing the Restaurant Business, Thus Driving the Batter & Breader Premixes Market

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Foods

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Rising Demand for Frozen Processed Foods, Such as Nuggets and Burger Patties, to Increase the Demand for Batter & Breader Premixes

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Initiatives By Batter & Breader Manufacturers to Expand in the Market

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Batter & Breader Premixes in Homemade Dishes

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Increasing Consumption of Customized Batter & Breader Premixes to Provide Innovative Food Products

11.3.5 Russia

11.3.5.1 Increase in the Number of Experiments Among Fast-Food Companies to Offer Better Products to Their Customers

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Increasing Consumption of Snack Products By the Urban Population

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increasing Purchasing Power of the Middle-Class Families

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Western Cuisine By Millennials

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Batter Premixes in Homemade Dishes

11.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

11.4.4.1 Introduction of New Products in Fast-Food Centers

11.4.5 Thailand

11.4.5.1 Increasing Number of Western Tourists Influencing Local Food, Which, in Turn, Drives the Market for Batter & Breader Premixes

11.4.6 Vietnam

11.4.6.1 Increasing Investments of Global Brands

11.4.7 Indonesia

11.4.7.1 Acceptance of Online Delivery Accelerating the Fast Food Centers, Thereby Driving the Consumption of Batter & Breader Premixes

11.4.8 Malaysia

11.4.8.1 Strong Government Support to Drive Poultry Consumption

11.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.9.1 Increasing Domestic Demand for Fast-Food Products Among the Urban Population

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Rising Export of Meat Products Expected to Propel the Batter & Breader Premixes Market

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11.5.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Processed Meat Products



12 Competitive Landscape (Global)

12.1 Overview (Global Market)

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

12.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.1.2 Innovators

12.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 New Product Launches

12.6.2 Expansions & Investments

12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Competitive Landscape (Asian)

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Launches

13.3.2 Expansions



14 Company Profiles (Global)

14.1 Associated British Foods PLC

14.2 Cargill

14.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.4 Euroma

14.5 House-Autry Mills

14.6 Kerry Group

14.7 Bunge Limited

14.8 Mccormick & Company, Incorporated

14.9 Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd.

14.1 Newly Weds Foods



15 Company Profiles (Asian)

15.1 Heliofood

15.2 Shimakyu

15.3 Thai Nisshin Technomic Co. Ltd.

15.4 PT Sriboga Flour Mill

15.5 Dongguan Hongxing Foods Co. Ltd.

15.6 Bon Ingredo SDN BHD

15.7 Arcadia Foods

15.8 Xiamen Uprisingstar Foodstuffs Co. Ltd.

15.9 Zhuhai Yitong Industrial Co. Ltd.

15.10 PT. Primera Panca Dwima



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ij19jd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.