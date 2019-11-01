North Texas Food Bank Features “The Face of Hunger” in New Holiday Advertising Campaign

New Creative, Messaging is First in Three Years

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) launched “The Face of Hunger” holiday giving campaign today to bring awareness that hunger affects one in every six people in North Texas. The campaign aims to strengthen support during the holidays when the need for food assistance increases. NTFB set a goal to raise enough funds to provide 22 million healthy meals. The campaign will run through December 31.

“By humanizing and dispelling myths through the creative campaign, our message is simple: when you see the face of hunger, you face hunger,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for NTFB. “We want our community to realize the faces of hunger might be their neighbor, friend or co-worker.”

Yaeger said the campaign started as a teaser campaign in October. “The eyes of hunger have stared at drivers from billboards on major freeways in Dallas and Collin counties this month. Today, the billboards are changing to reveal faces of our hungry neighbors,” she said. “Hunger affects every race, color, creed, age and socio-economic level. No one deserves to be hungry – especially during the holidays.”

The community will begin to see the campaign come to life through radio, online banner ads, social media, digital emails and direct mail and directly on their website at ntfb.org/FaceofHunger.

A small contribution goes a long way. Thanks to a generous matching donation opportunity from Sammons Enterprises and the Beaumont Foundation of America, all gifts made will be doubled, up to $200,000. Throughout the campaign, $1 provides six meals, according to NTFB.

“People can feel good that any donation they give is maximized by the matching gifts from our generous corporate and foundation sponsors,” Yaeger said. “We want to encourage everyone to partner with us to directly help the children, seniors and families in our 13-county service area. Together, we can provide hungry North Texans with nutritious meals this holiday season.”

ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. For more information, visit ntfb.org. For multi-media support of stories about NTFB, including videos, photos, logos and graphics, click here.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

Liana Solis North Texas Food Bank 214-406-2978 liana.solis@ntfb.org



