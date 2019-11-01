Outdoor Furniture Market 2018 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Outdoor Furniture– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Outdoor Furniture Industry Market Research Report 2018



Market Overview:

The global outdoor furniture industry registered a phenomenal growth in the year 2018. The sector registered a significant figure of $16.8 billion in the year 2018 and is expected to proliferate further at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% over the forecasted period. The growing infrastructure, coupled with increasing spending on public infrastructure, has led to the rise of the outdoor furniture industry. On the other hand, growth in disposable income has led to the growth of the outdoor furniture industry.

When it comes to outdoor furniture, the industry is governed by several factors. The rise in tourist attraction, coupled with an increasing number of private entities like resorts and secluded beaches, has had a significant impact on the industry. Furthermore, an increase in the number of methodologies that prevent the spoilage of the furniture on account of extreme weather conditions and from insecticides has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.

The outdoor furniture finds its application for both commercial and domestic purposes, and hence the industry has been proliferating in recent years. There are very few factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. However, the looming economic slowdown and the possibility of the next housing crisis may hurt the vendors a few years down the line. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the industry would grow by leap and bound in the next few years.



Major Players in Outdoor Furniture market are:

Sitra Holdings (International)

Barbeques Galore

Tuuci

Fischer Mobel

Agio International Company

Hartman

The Keter

Linya Group

Vixen Hill

Gloster

My Dream

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Yotrio

DEDON

Tenghuang

KETTAL

Artie

COMFORT

Royal Botania

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3013507-global-outdoor-furniture-industry-market-research-report

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



Segmentation:

The outdoor furniture industry can be segmented on several factors. Each segmentation has a unique characteristic of its own and allows one to have a view on the industry from multiple perspectives. This, in turn, leads to better clarity about the industry and have an unbiased opinion on the industry. However, some of the critical factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the type of product and its application. Based on the product type, the industry can be segmented into plastic outdoor furniture, wood furniture, metal outdoor furniture, and resin outdoor furniture. On the other hand, based on the application, the industry is used for public outdoor furniture, outdoor activities, and leisure, and decoration purposes.



Regional Overview:

The outdoor furniture has a global presence with North America leading the race. The region holds the lion share and is expected to do the same in the forecasted period. The willingness of consumers to spend on outdoor furniture, coupled with the government’s spending effect, has helped the industry flourish in the region. Other key geographies include Europe. The presence of a large number of tourist places has been a great key driver. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region also shows some significant signs of growth with a large number of tourist places in China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Industry News:

In a recent article, the Independent ranked the best outdoor furniture that can resist the unpredictable weather of Britain. The West Elm mosaic topped the list, followed by Habitat Parc and Garden Trading Chilson Table. The list considered a number of factors with each factor playing an essential role.

Continued…..



Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3013507-global-outdoor-furniture-industry-market-research-report



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.