Vocational Training 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Talking about Vocational Training, it is something great for both school leavers and employees who want to learn more than the basics. For example, if a person wants to have a career in childcare, art, and design, then a specialized course can be a better option for their career. Such training combines practical learning with the theory and subject. In general, such trainings are organized in the workplace to train people on how to apply the latest knowledge to real-life problems and to increase their interpersonal skills.

Talking more about it, the training is designed carefully to meet the unique requirements of different employees, employers, and job sectors. That means one can develop the knowledge and skill that the employers want. As such training dramatically increases the chances of employability, more and more students and working persons are now enrolling for such training. This is a significant factor that will propel the growth of the global market during the

forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a good CAGR.

The report suggests that in the year 2018, the Global Vocational Training Market value was USD 23714.7 million. But looking at the growing demand for such type of training, the experts have anticipated that by the end of the year 2025, the value will reach $ 58885.2 million. During the forecast period, i.e., from 2019 to 2025, the Compound Annual Growth Rate will be 12.04 percent. This is quite impressive. A major reason behind this is the different types of training offered by leading training providers.

Global Market Segmentation of The Training

The Global Vocational Training Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Regions. Based on the type, the market is segmented into the Technical and Non-Technical market. The report says, in the coming years or during the forecast period, the technical market segment will witness the majority of global market share as more and more students, as well as employees are now wanted to enhance their technical skills. Considering the application, it is divided into office workers and students. The student segment is expected to enjoy huge growth in the coming years. Most of the students are now considering to go for such training for a better carrier in the future.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Market

Based on geography, the World Vocational Training Market is segmented into different regions. The regions are North America, Europe. Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The countries included in this report are Canada, United States, Mexico, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, Southeast Asia, India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others. The report suggests that the Asia Pacific region will cover more market share during the forecast period. The market in countries like India, Japan, and China will propel the growth of the market in this region. The market in the Europe region will grow at 10.9 % of CAGR.

Latest Market Updates

Desires2Learn, also known as D2L, a leading global learning technology provider, recently announced about its most recent version of Brightspace. In detail, it is a platform that effectively empowers the employees to have control of their learning paths. With this, the learning managers and professionals can deliver modern and latest learning experience and employee upskilling.

