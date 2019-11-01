Haokan Short Videos Hit 110 Million Total Daily Active Users

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) announced that the number of total daily active users of its Haokan short videos has reached 110 million across the company's digital ecosystem, driven by high-quality content and traffic from multiple channels including Baidu App, Baidu Search and other platforms.



Haokan’s short videos have accumulated more than 3 billion views, with users spending an average of 70 minutes per day viewing video content on the app. According to data from third-party research firm QuestMobile, 66 percent of Haokan users spend over 3 minutes on the app – placing it in the top spot amongst Chinese short video platforms for this key indicator of user engagement.

“With growing demand from Chinese users for more accessible and informative content, the Haokan user base has seen significant growth. Users are becoming more and more interested in quality videos and now prioritize useful and interesting content over eye-catching content. This is becoming the growing trend for the short video market,” said Xiaodong Cao, General Manager of Baidu Haokan.

Baidu’s short video platform Haokan, offering a diverse mix of both user-generated and professionally-produced content, often in coordination with multiple platform networks, has been providing high-quality, value-added content for users since its launch in 2017.

To encourage quality content creation, Haokan has launched an exclusive share bonus for video makers totaling RMB 1 billion. It has also partnered with multi-channel network companies including Bgoose Culture, VlongTV, Shenzhen Baby Elephant Entertainment Culture and Zoomin.TV, helping to accelerate the introduction of more quality short video content to the Haokan platform.

Leveraging Baidu’s advantages in artificial intelligence and big data, Haokan enables the matching of quality content with interested viewers, and, in turn, helps content creators to boost their follower count with content that reaches their target audiences.

Haokan’s strong user growth is also driven by traffic from peripheral channels, leveraging the advantages of Baidu’s wide-ranging products and services within its robust digital ecosystem. These channels include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Knows, Baidu Post and Xiaodu Smart Display.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler for users and enterprises through technology. Baidu’s ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU.” Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

