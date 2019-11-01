Selecta Biosciences Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform technology, ImmTOR™, today announced that it plans to issue its third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday November 8, 2019.



At 8:30 a.m. ET that day, Selecta will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update. Investors and the public can access the live and archived webcast of this call and a copy of the presentation via the Investors & Media section of the company’s website, www.selectabio.com. Individuals may also participate in the live call via telephone by dialing (844) 845-4170 (domestic) or (412) 717-9621 (international) and may access a teleconference replay for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using confirmation code 10127460.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance technology (ImmTOR) platform. Selecta plans to combine ImmTOR with a range of biologic therapies for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options due to high immunogenicity. The company’s current proprietary pipeline includes ImmTOR-powered therapeutic enzyme and gene therapy product candidates. SEL-212, the company’s lead product candidate, is being developed to treat chronic refractory gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in preclinical development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate ImmTOR with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For Media:

Joshua R. Mansbach

Solebury Trout

+1-646-378-2964

jmansbach@soleburytrout.com

For Investors:

Lee M. Stern

Solebury Trout

+1-646-378-2922

lstern@soleburytrout.com



