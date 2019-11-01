Core & Main Completes Acquisition of J & J Municipal Supply and Erosion Resources Supply

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has closed on its previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of J & J Municipal Supply, Inc., and Erosion Resources Supply, Inc. With these two acquisitions, Core & Main has completed nine total since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms were undisclosed.

J & J Municipal Supply and Erosion Resources Supply are based in southern Indiana.

“Core & Main is excited about combining with these two great teams to expand our presence in Indiana, Kentucky and Southern Illinois,” said Jack Schaller, president of Waterworks for Core & Main. “The acquisitions will enable us to enhance our local expertise in the communities we serve through the addition of a full line of erosion control products to our mix.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. Operating approximately 275 branches nationwide, the company combines local expertise with a national supply chain to provide contractors and municipalities innovative solutions for new construction and aging infrastructure. Core & Main’s 3,500 plus associates are committed to the safe distribution of water and fire protection to help communities thrive. Visit www.coreandmain.com to learn more.

Jennifer Noonan Core & Main 3147509670 jennifer.noonan@coreandmain.com



