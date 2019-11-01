Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 11

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX), (“Foamix”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary topical therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 11, after the market close. Foamix will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 12th to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call & Webcast Tuesday, November 12 th @ 8:00amET Toll Free: 888-394-8218 International: 323-701-0225 Conference ID: 9176293 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136703

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.foamix.com promptly after the conference call.



About Foamix

Foamix is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize solutions that were long thought impossible, including the world’s first topical minocycline foam. Its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™) is utilized in the Company’s dermatology products in late stage development: FMX101 for the potential treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older, and FMX103 for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Foamix is a different type of specialty pharmaceutical company by design, driven to see the solutions, overcome barriers in all aspects of business, and reimagine what’s possible for conditions with high unmet needs.

Foamix uses its website as a channel to distribute information about Foamix and its product candidates from time to time. Foamix may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Foamix’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts. For more information, visit www.foamix.com .

Contact : U.S. Investor Relations Ilan Hadar, CFO & Country Manager Joyce Allaire Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC +972-8-9316233 646-889-1200 ilan.hadar@foamixpharma.com jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com Media: Vusi Moyo Zeno Group 312-396-9703 vusi.moyo@zenogroup.com



