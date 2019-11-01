OPKO Health to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) plans to report its operating and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as well as provide guidance on expected revenues and operating expenses for the third quarter 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss its financial results in a live conference call and audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss results in greater detail in a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The conference call dial-in and webcast information is as follows:

DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: 866-634-2258 INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: 330-863-3454 PASSCODE: 7270239 WEBCAST: OPKO 3Q19 Results Conference Call

For those unable to participate in the live conference call or webcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the close of the conference call. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 7270239. The replay can be accessed for a period of time on OPKO’s website at OPKO 3Q19 Results Conference Call.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its BioReference Laboratories is one of the nation's largest full-service clinical laboratories; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the 4Kscore® prostate cancer test is used to confirm an elevated PSA to help decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros® 1 is a point-of-care diagnostics platform with a total PSA test approved by the FDA. In our pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is our first pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPK88003, a once-weekly oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity - reported positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial. It’s among a new class of GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonists. OPK88004, a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator) is currently being studied for various potential indications. The Company’s most advanced product utilizing its CTP technology, a once-weekly human growth hormone for injection, successfully met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study and is partnered with Pfizer. OPKO also has research, development, production and distribution facilities abroad.

CONTACTS:

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Miriam W. Miller

212-838-3777

MMiller@lhai.com

or

Bruce Voss

310-691-7100

bvoss@lhai.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.