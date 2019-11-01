CUV Ventures Corp. Announces Name Change to RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) has conditionally approved the change of name of the Corporation to RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. The name change was approved unanimously by the board of directors. The Corporation expects the name change to become effective at the opening of markets on the 11th November 2019.



The Corporation will trade under the new symbol “REVO” on the TSX-V.



The Corporation’s new website will be RevoluGROUP.com. The Corporation’s new CUSIP number will be 76156R102, and the new ISIN number is CA76156R1029. There is no change in the share capital of the Corporation, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates.

The Company Incorporates RevoluGROUP USA Inc.

The company has incorporated its 5th wholly owned subsidiary in Florida, USA. The subsidiary has taken office space in the Brickell Financial District, Miami, FL. RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is responsible for the representation of all the company’s revenue verticals in the world’s largest consumer market. Due to the importance of the US market for the company, the activities of the US based subsidiary are paramount. RevoluGROUP USA Inc handles simultaneous roll-out of the company’s verticals, along with US based customer support for American citizens using the company’s platforms. RevoluGROUP USA Inc. is also actively seeking a money remitter license to compliment the analogous European license currently empowering the RevoluPAY App and payment platform. Essentially, RevoluGROUP USA Inc ensures local support, US corporate relationships and, US market penetration of: RevoluVIP, RevoluCHARGE, RevolUTILITY, RevoluREALTY, RevoluFIN Inc, RevoluMED RevoluEGAME, RevoluESPORTS and, all future company revenue verticals.

The company files RevoluGROUP and Corporate Logo trademarks

The company has filed for trademark protection of RevoluGROUP and, the corresponding corporate logo.

RevoluESPORTS Development Commences

The company has begun development of its upcoming revenue vertical RevoluESPORTS. RevoluESPORTS will leverage the RevoluPAY® proprietary Apple and Android multinational payment App in the rapidly expanding ESPORTS arena. Global esports revenues will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27 percent since last year amid ballooning revenues from: game credits, advertising, sponsorship and media rights to competitive video gaming competition sports via mobile and console video games. Esports tournaments are a significant factor in the video game industry and, the company will gear RevoluPAY toward this professional esports subculture. As with all revenue verticals, the company’s banking authorized proprietary RevoluPAY® App will hold center stage as the only method by which Esports enthusiasts and players can interact financially with RevoluESPORTS. RevoluESPORTS public launch is expected in early Q2 2020.

RevoluEGAME Software Development Contracted

Company advisor, Mr. Daniel Hernandez, who was intrinsically involved in the successful launch of RevoluCHARGE and RevolUTILITY, will once again be responsible, in conjunction with Bonsoft, for the entire rollout of RevoluEGAME. The company is working in partnership with RAWG for published game content to which RevoluPAY will be the sole payment mechanism. The new revenue vertical will allow the worldwide selection and payment of entire mobile/console based games and in-game play credits, for +3000 of the most popular games worldwide, exclusively through RevoluPAY. The Egaming sector grossed $137.9 Billion USD in 2018. The company expects RevoluEGAME to be operational by December 15th 2019.

Links utilized in this news release

Esports Revenue - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-videogames-outlook/global-esports-revenues-to-top-1-billion-in-2019-report-idUSKCN1Q11XY

Egame Sector - https://newzoo.com/insights/articles/global-games-market-reaches-137-9-billion-in-2018-mobile-games-take-half/

World Bank remittance Date - http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Real Estate Payments, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Online & Mobile Gaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion family remittance market. Click here to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) visit the Company’s website at www.cuvventures.com. The Company has approximately 150,382,712 shares issued and outstanding.

CUV VENTURES CORP.

“Steve Marshall”

______________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO

For further information contact:

Don Mosher

CUV Ventures Corp.

Telephone: (604) 685-6465

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cuvventures.com

