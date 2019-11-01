Harsco to Present at Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that Company management is participating in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 5, 2019. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nick Grasberger and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin will meet with various investors at the conference to discuss the Company’s global operations and strategic priorities.



A live webcast of the Company’s formal presentation at the conference will be available via the Harsco website, www.harsco.com , beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Updated investor materials will also be available that day on the Harsco website. The webcast will be available for replay following the conference for 90 days.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact:

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com



Media Contact:

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.