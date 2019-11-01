Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

Significant decline in North American oil and gas market demand

Generated $1,481,000 in operating cash flow for the fiscal 2020 first quarter

Continued focus on executing strategic growth plan and improving profitability

Six-month backlog remains stable at $96.7 million

/EIN News/ -- RACINE, Wis., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 27, 2019.

Net sales for the fiscal 2020 first quarter were $59.3 million, compared to $74.7 million for the same period last year. The 20.6% decrease in 2020 first quarter sales was primarily due to reduced demand for the Company’s 8500 series transmission systems from North American fracking customers. Demand remained stable across the Company’s global industrial and commercial marine markets. Foreign currency exchange had a $1.5 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 first quarter sales.

Commenting on the results, John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Unfortunately, during the fiscal 2020 first quarter a weak oil and gas environment continued to impact sales, while gross margin was impacted by a $3.9 million expense for an isolated product performance issue related to one of our pressure pumping transmission models. This issue appears to be limited to the application characteristics associated with one customer and we are working to address their installed base of Twin Disc oil and gas transmission systems."

“We continue to work through the market and operational challenges that have recently impacted our business. Strategic enhancements are underway which include aggressive cost reduction initiatives, adding machinery, and expanding our manufacturing and logistic capabilities. The investments we are making will increase efficiencies and product quality while improving margins, and we expect to begin seeing the benefits flow through our income statement this fiscal year. I am confident we will navigate the near-term challenges we are facing, and emerge a leaner, more focused, and more profitable organization, while creating value for our shareholders.”

Gross profit percent for the fiscal 2020 first quarter was 16.3%, compared to 32.1% in the fiscal 2019 first quarter. The decrease in the gross profit percent for the fiscal 2020 first quarter compared to the fiscal 2019 first quarter was primarily due to the $3.9 million expense noted above and a less profitable mix of revenues associated with reduced new rig construction and aftermarket demand in the North American fracking market and volume shifting to lower margin products. Gross profit, as a percent of fiscal 2020 first quarter sales, adjusted for the product performance accrual was 22.8%, which improved slightly from 22.7% reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

For the fiscal 2020 first quarter, marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expenses decreased $2.6 million to $16.3 million, compared to $19.0 million for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. The 13.9% decrease in ME&A expenses in the quarter was primarily due to lower professional fees ($0.4 million), bonus expense ($0.6 million), marketing spending ($0.6 million), stock-based compensation ($0.4 million) and the impact of the Mill Log divestiture ($0.7 million). As a percent of revenues, ME&A expenses increased to 27.6% for the fiscal 2020 first quarter, compared to 25.4% for the same period last year.

Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $0.1 million in the fiscal 2020 first quarter, compared to restructuring charges of $0.2 million in the same period last fiscal year. Restructuring activities during the fiscal 2020 first quarter related primarily to ongoing cost reduction and productivity actions at the Company’s European operations.

The fiscal 2020 first quarter tax rate was 20.5%, compared to 23.4% for the same period last fiscal year. The variance to the prior year rate is a function of the jurisdictional mix of earnings.

The net loss attributable to Twin Disc for the fiscal 2020 first quarter was $(6.3 million), or $(0.48) per share, compared to a net income attributable to Twin Disc of $2.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* were a loss of $(4.6 million) for the fiscal 2020 first quarter, compared to a positive $8.0 million for the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, stated: “We generated $1.5 million of cash from operating activities, despite the $6.3 million loss in the first quarter and high levels of inventory. The increase in inventory is primarily due to an elevated amount of oil and gas transmission components. We are confident that we’ve reached peak inventory levels and expect to see inventory reductions during fiscal 2020, which should result in improved operating cash flow. We continue to make strategic investments in our operations and for the fiscal 2020 first quarter we invested $4.0 million in capital expenditures and expect to invest approximately $12.0 million to $14.0 million in capital expenditures in total during fiscal 2020.”

Mr. Batten concluded: “Our six-month backlog at September 28, 2019 was $96.7 million, compared to $99.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $146.3 million at September 29, 2018. Despite recent weakness in the North American oil and gas market, we continue to actively quote projects and anticipate improved market conditions in the second half of fiscal 2020. In addition, demand remains stable throughout our other global end-markets, including our Veth marine market. I am confident the strategies underway to grow sales and improve our operations, including the new Texas facility, a new domestic aftermarket location, additional Veth synergies and recent product releases, will create significant long-term value in the future.”

Twin Disc will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2019. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-239-9838 five to ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. November 1, 2019 until midnight November 8, 2019. The number to hear the teleconference replay is 844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 8210267.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the call via the Internet, access Twin Disc's website at http://ir.twindisc.com and follow the instructions at the web cast link. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

About Twin Disc, Inc.

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including those identified in the Company’s most recent periodic report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved.

*Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures

Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definition – Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

The sum of, net earnings and adding back provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expenses: this is a financial measure of the profit generated excluding the above-mentioned items.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Net sales $ 59,290 $ 74,689 Cost of goods sold 49,654 50,704 Gross profit 9,636 23,985 Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 16,346 18,986 Restructuring expenses 121 173 (Loss) income from operations (6,831 ) 4,826 Interest expense 389 717 Other expense, net 691 319 (Loss) income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (7,911 ) 3,790 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,618 ) 887 Net (loss) income (6,293 ) 2,903 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (18 ) (41 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $ (6,311 ) $ 2,862 (Loss) income per share data: Basic (loss) income per share $ (0.48 ) $ 0.24 Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.48 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 13,111 11,722 Diluted shares outstanding 13,111 11,799 Comprehensive (loss) income: Net (loss) income $ (6,293 ) $ 2,903 Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $169 and $146, respectively 557 471 Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,996 ) (561 ) Unrealized loss on cash flow hedge, net of income taxes of $146 and $0, respectively (143 ) - Comprehensive (loss) income (8,875 ) 2,813 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (36 ) (16 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $ (8,911 ) $ 2,797





RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA

(In thousands; unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $ (6,311 ) $ 2,862 Interest expense 389 717 Income taxes (1,618 ) 887 Depreciation and amortization 2,926 3,520 Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization $ (4,614 ) $ 7,986





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands; unaudited) September 27, June 30, 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 16,505 $ 12,362 Trade accounts receivable, net 36,893 44,013 Inventories 127,305 125,893 Prepaid expenses 9,821 11,681 Other 8,001 8,420 Total current assets 198,525 202,369 Property, plant and equipment, net 71,249 71,258 Goodwill, net 25,072 25,954 Intangible assets, net 23,267 25,353 Deferred income taxes 19,508 18,178 Other assets 3,840 3,758 Total assets $ 341,461 $ 346,870 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Accounts payable 25,278 31,468 Accrued liabilities 44,954 39,609 Total current liabilities 72,232 73,077 Long-term debt 47,554 40,491 Lease obligations 14,054 14,683 Accrued retirement benefits 25,141 25,878 Deferred income taxes 6,894 7,429 Other long-term liabilities 2,223 2,494 Total liabilities 168,098 164,052 Twin Disc shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000;

Issued: 14,632,802; no par value

43,182

45,047 Retained earnings 190,161 196,472 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,571 ) (37,971 ) 192,772 203,548 Less treasury stock, at cost

(1,300,317 and 1,392,524 shares, respectively)

19,920

21,332 Total Twin Disc shareholders' equity 172,852 182,216 Noncontrolling interest 511 602 Total equity 173,363 182,818 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 341,461 $ 346,870





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (6,293 ) $ 2,903 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,926 2,349 Provision for deferred income taxes (1,663 ) 3,460 Stock compensation expense and other non-cash changes, net 457 892 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 6,054 (9,953 ) Amortization of inventory fair value step-up - 1,171 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,481 822 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of fixed assets (4,037 ) (3,556 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 29 30 Other, net (129 ) (129 ) Acquisition of Veth Propulsion, less cash acquired - (59,649 ) Net cash used by investing activities (4,137 ) (63,304 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving loan arrangement 33,095 67,103 Repayments under revolver loans (25,397 ) (45,231 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (127 ) (115 ) Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation (913 ) (926 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net - 32,210 Proceeds from exercise of stock option - 12 Borrowings under long-term debt arrangement - 35,000 Repayments of long-term borrowings - (24,234 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,658 63,819 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 141 49 Net change in cash 4,143 1,386 Cash: Beginning of period 12,362 15,171 End of period $ 16,505 $ 16,557

Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson

(262) 638-4242



