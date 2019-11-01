Plixer Establishes Local Presence in APAC to Support Growth

Appoints Sanjiv Verma as Vice President of Sales for APAC

/EIN News/ -- KENNEBUNK, Maine, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plixer, the company that solves real-world security and network operations challenges, today announced expansion into the Asia Pacific market to support the rapid growth of customers and partners. The company has appointed Sanjiv Verma as Vice President of Sales based in Singapore to oversee the operations in region.



Plixer, known for its flagship product, Scrutinizer , a security and network intelligence platform, will expand operations into Japan, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. This announcement adds to the recently announced expansion into EMEA , and further extends its global reach since its acquisition by Battery Ventures early last year.

"We are extremely pleased to continue to attract world-class talent to Plixer as we grow our global footprint and deliver technology solutions designed to meet the strategic needs of our customers," said President and CEO Jeff Lindholm. "With Sanjiv’s experience, relationships, and historical success, we are well positioned to ramp operations quickly and better serve our customers and partners in the region."

Prior to joining Plixer, Sanjiv spent more than 15 years with Juniper managing partner success, enterprise growth, and cloud infrastructure business throughout the region.

"I am thrilled to be joining Plixer during this time of growth and am looking forward to leading the business expansion across APAC," said Sanjiv. "Plixer’s security and network intelligence platform is well aligned to current regional market trends, enabling organizations to simultaneously increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, and lower risk. Our partner-focused go-to-market model is well suited to enable rapid expansion across the region."

About Plixer

Plixer provides a security and network intelligence platform that supports fast and efficient incident response. The solution allows you to gain visibility into cloud applications, security events, and network traffic. It delivers actionable data to guide you from the detection of security and network events all the way to root-cause analysis and mitigation. Network and security incidents are inevitable. When they occur, Plixer is there to help you quickly return to normal and minimize business disruption. Thousands of organizations rely on Plixer solutions to keep their IT infrastructure running efficiently. Learn more at plixer.com , stay connected with the Plixer blog , and follow us @Plixer .

Plixer is a portfolio company of Battery Ventures. For more information about Battery Ventures and a complete list of Battery Ventures’ Investments, click here .

Media Contact:

Jan Wiedrick-Kozlowski

Eskenzi PR

585-392-7878

jan@eskenzipr.com



