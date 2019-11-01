BellRing Brands Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS , Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy Horn Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.



BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 after market close on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (833) 954-1568 in the United States and (409) 216-6583 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is 4878954. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, December 6, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 from outside of the United States and using the conference identification number 4878954. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Meyer

jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com

(314) 644-7665



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.