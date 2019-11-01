OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today announced it will participate in the following conferences during November 2019:



Jefferies 2019 Cybersecurity Summit, Tuesday, November 12 th at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Scott Clements, OneSpan’s CEO, is scheduled to present at 9:00 a.m. PST



at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Scott Clements, OneSpan’s CEO, is scheduled to present at 9:00 a.m. PST Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference, Tuesday, November 12th at the InterContinental New York Times Square, NY. Joe Maxa, OneSpan’s Director of Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. EST. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, will be available from the investor relations section of the OneSpan website at investors.onespan.com

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified, open platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Copyright© 2019 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Investor contact:

Joe Maxa

Director of Investor Relations

M: +1-612-247-8592

O: +1-312-766-4009

joe.maxa@onespan.com

Source: OneSpan Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.