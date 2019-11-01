Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.30 per Share

/EIN News/ -- Company Highlights:



GAAP net income of $0.35 and AFFO of $0.36 per diluted common share 1

Declares a cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share, our third consecutive quarterly increase, and an 11% increase from a year ago

Agency Business

Segment income of $22.8 million

Loan originations of $1.42 billion

Servicing portfolio of $19.97 billion, up 3% from 2Q19 and 12% from a year ago

Structured Business

Segment income of $18.5 million

Loan originations of $541.5 million

Recent Development:

Issued $110.0 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due in 2024

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $34.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) for the quarter was $42.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to $36.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Originations: Fannie Mae $ 1,097,095 $ 937,977 Freddie Mac 154,986 234,851 FHA 48,995 43,558 CMBS/Conduit 34,000 71,900 Private Label 80,740 - Total Originations $ 1,415,816 $ 1,288,286 Total Loan Sales $ 1,488,430 $ 923,046 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,477,436 $ 1,302,128

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Agency Business generated revenues of $67.0 million, compared to $52.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $21.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.43% on loan sales, compared to $14.2 million and 1.54% for the second quarter of 2019. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $29.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 2.02% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $18.7 million and 1.44% for the second quarter of 2019.



At September 30, 2019, loans held-for-sale was $537.8 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $529.7 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $461.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

Our fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $19.97 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of 3% from June 30, 2019, primarily a result of $1.42 billion of new loan originations, net of $799.7 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $13.8 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $25.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $12.1 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of September 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg.

Life (in

years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee Wtd. Avg.

Life (in

years) Fannie Mae $ 14,616,816 0.492 % 8.1 $ 14,122,916 0.495 % 7.8 Freddie Mac 4,664,750 0.300 % 19.2 4,657,097 0.301 % 10.9 FHA 684,316 0.154 % 11.0 684,527 0.153 % 19.1 Total $ 19,965,882 0.435 % 9.2 $ 19,464,540 0.436 % 9.0

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”). At September 30, 2019, the Company’s allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $35.5 million, representing 0.24% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.



Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Originated 32 loans totaling $541.5 million, of which $478.3 million was funded at September 30, 2019, and consisted primarily of 29 bridge loans totaling $533.7 million

Payoffs and pay downs on 43 loans totaling $456.8 million

At September 30, 2019, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.97 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.33%, compared to $3.93 billion and 6.64% at June 30, 2019. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.04% at September 30, 2019, compared to 7.34% at June 30, 2019.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2019, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.94 billion with a weighted average yield of 7.31%, compared to $3.62 billion and 8.24% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to higher fees on loan payoffs in the second quarter largely the result of default interest received combined with a decrease in LIBOR in the third quarter.

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s total loan loss reserves were $71.1 million on five loans with an aggregate carrying value before loan loss reserves of $131.3 million. The Company also had three non-performing loans with a carrying value of $3.5 million, net of related loan loss reserves of $1.7 million.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2019 was $3.52 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 4.65% as compared to $3.62 billion and a rate of 4.96% at June 30, 2019. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.52 billion, as compared to $3.35 billion for the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter was 4.87%, compared to 5.35% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in average costs was primarily due to the acceleration of fees related to the early repayment of debt in the second quarter combined with a decrease in LIBOR in the third quarter.

The Company is subject to various financial covenants and restrictions under the terms of its collateralized securitization vehicles, financing facilities and unsecured debt. The Company believes it was in compliance with all financial covenants and restrictions as of September 30, 2019 and as of the most recent collateralized securitization vehicle determination dates in October 2019.

Capital Markets

In October 2019, the Company issued $110.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior unsecured notes in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $108.2 million after deducting offering expenses. This offering reflects a 100 basis point reduction in rate as compared to our previous senior unsecured notes offering in March 2019. The notes are due in October 2024 and the proceeds will be used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing an increase of 11% from a year ago. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2019 to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 14, 2019.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from September 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019. The dividends are payable on December 2, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record on November 15, 2019. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations area of the website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 516-5034 for domestic callers and (678) 509-7616 for international callers. Please use participant passcode 7293785.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on the Company's website through November 30, 2019. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 8, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use passcode 7293785.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS , bridge , mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



1. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on page 11 of this release.

Contacts: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer

516-506-4422

pelenio@arbor.com Investors:

The Ruth Group

Alexander Lobo

646-536-7037

alobo @theruthgroup.com Media:

Bonnie Habyan, Chief Marketing Officer

516-506-4615

bhabyan@arbor.com





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 80,509 $ 67,500 $ 233,957 $ 178,408 Interest expense 48,064 39,548 138,213 110,819 Net interest income 32,445 27,952 95,744 67,589 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 21,298 17,451 51,897 51,266 Mortgage servicing rights 29,911 25,216 62,852 62,787 Servicing revenue, net 13,790 14,244 39,954 34,662 Property operating income 2,237 2,651 8,187 8,525 Other income, net (4,678 ) (3,982 ) (5,412 ) (1,574 ) Total other revenue 62,558 55,580 157,478 155,666 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 32,861 27,775 93,647 84,084 Selling and administrative 10,882 9,994 31,122 27,783 Property operating expenses 2,563 2,437 7,649 8,089 Depreciation and amortization 1,841 1,848 5,663 5,539 Impairment loss on real estate owned - - 1,000 2,000 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 735 2,019 1,557 2,840 Provision for loan losses (net of recoveries) - 836 - (967 ) Litigation settlement gain - (10,170 ) - (10,170 ) Total other expenses 48,882 34,739 140,638 119,198 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 46,121 48,793 112,584 104,057 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (4,960 ) (128 ) (4,960 ) Income (loss) from equity affiliates 3,718 (1,028 ) 9,133 1,104 Provision for income taxes (6,623 ) (5,381 ) (10,963 ) (1,096 ) Net income 43,216 37,424 110,626 99,105 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 1,888 5,665 5,665 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,363 7,799 19,429 22,347 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 33,965 $ 27,737 $ 85,532 $ 71,093 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.95 $ 1.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.93 $ 1.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 94,486,839 74,802,582 89,899,074 67,490,132 Diluted 117,468,044 98,435,964 113,033,968 91,133,607 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.71





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,285 $ 160,063 Restricted cash 190,046 180,606 Loans and investments, net 3,874,069 3,200,145 Loans held-for-sale, net 537,826 481,664 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 283,688 273,770 Securities held to maturity, net 95,181 76,363 Investments in equity affiliates 36,698 21,580 Real estate owned, net 13,129 14,446 Due from related party 5,011 1,287 Goodwill and other intangible assets 112,026 116,165 Other assets 112,675 86,086 Total assets $ 5,395,634 $ 4,612,175 Liabilities and Equity: Credit facilities and repurchase agreements $ 1,385,764 $ 1,135,627 Collateralized loan obligations 1,876,900 1,593,548 Debt fund 68,528 68,183 Senior unsecured notes 211,188 122,484 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 255,106 254,768 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 140,767 140,259 Due to related party 3,170 - Due to borrowers 82,451 78,662 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 35,525 34,298 Other liabilities 137,839 118,780 Total liabilities 4,197,238 3,546,609 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; special voting preferred shares; 20,484,094 and 20,653,584 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.25% Series A, $38,787,500 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,551,500 shares issued and outstanding; 7.75% Series B, $31,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding; 8.50% Series C, $22,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 900,000 shares issued and outstanding 89,501 89,502 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 94,774,590 and 83,987,707 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 948 840 Additional paid-in capital 1,003,355 879,029 Accumulated deficit (65,790 ) (74,133 ) Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,028,014 895,238 Noncontrolling interest 170,382 170,328 Total equity 1,198,396 1,065,566 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,395,634 $ 4,612,175





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF INCOME SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other /

Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 73,829 $ 6,680 $ - $ 80,509 Interest expense 43,209 4,855 - 48,064 Net interest income 30,620 1,825 - 32,445 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 21,298 - 21,298 Mortgage servicing rights - 29,911 - 29,911 Servicing revenue - 25,916 - 25,916 Amortization of MSRs - (12,126 ) - (12,126 ) Property operating income 2,237 - - 2,237 Other income, net 17 (4,695 ) - (4,678 ) Total other revenue 2,254 60,304 - 62,558 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 7,769 25,092 - 32,861 Selling and administrative 5,352 5,530 - 10,882 Property operating expenses 2,563 - - 2,563 Depreciation and amortization 503 1,338 - 1,841 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 735 - 735 Total other expenses 16,187 32,695 - 48,882 Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes 16,687 29,434 - 46,121 Income from equity affiliates 3,718 - - 3,718 Provision for income taxes - (6,623 ) - (6,623 ) Net income 20,405 22,811 - 43,216 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 - - 1,888 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 7,363 7,363 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18,517 $ 22,811 $ (7,363 ) $ 33,965 (1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEET SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2019 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,734 $ 32,551 $ 135,285 Restricted cash 188,572 1,474 190,046 Loans and investments, net 3,874,069 - 3,874,069 Loans held-for-sale, net - 537,826 537,826 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 283,688 283,688 Securities held to maturity, net 20,000 75,181 95,181 Investments in equity affiliates 36,698 - 36,698 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 99,526 112,026 Other assets 103,541 27,274 130,815 Total assets $ 4,338,114 $ 1,057,520 $ 5,395,634 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 3,477,005 $ 461,248 $ 3,938,253 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 35,525 35,525 Other liabilities 166,780 56,680 223,460 Total liabilities $ 3,643,785 $ 553,453 $ 4,197,238













ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - (Unaudited) Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 33,965 $ 27,737 $ 85,532 $ 71,093 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,363 7,799 19,429 22,347 Impairment loss on real estate owned - - 1,000 2,000 Depreciation - real estate owned 174 177 524 533 Depreciation - investments in equity affiliates 133 125 378 374 Funds from operations (1) $ 41,635 $ 35,838 $ 106,863 $ 96,347 Adjustments: Income from mortgage servicing rights (29,911 ) (25,216 ) (62,852 ) (62,787 ) Impairment loss on real estate owned - - (1,000 ) (2,000 ) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 2,223 (1,319 ) (1,026 ) (14,454 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,904 18,989 52,558 52,868 Depreciation and amortization 2,482 2,525 7,595 7,035 Net loss on changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives 4,745 4,388 6,106 2,331 Stock-based compensation 2,316 1,192 7,574 4,838 Adjusted funds from operations (1) $ 42,394 $ 36,397 $ 115,818 $ 84,178 Diluted FFO per share (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.95 $ 1.06 Diluted AFFO per share (1) $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 117,468,044 98,435,964 113,033,968 91,133,607 (1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. The Company is presenting FFO and AFFO because management believes they are important supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance in that they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other parties in the evaluation of REITs. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) from sales of depreciated real properties, plus impairments of depreciated real properties and real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated ventures. The Company defines AFFO as funds from operations adjusted for accounting items such as non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), changes in fair value of certain derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, deferred tax (benefit) provision and the amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and impairment losses on real estate and gains (losses) on sales of real estate. The Company is generally not in the business of operating real estate property and has obtained real estate by foreclosure or through partial or full settlement of mortgage debt related to the Company's loans to maximize the value of the collateral and minimize the Company's exposure. Therefore, the Company deems such impairment and gains (losses) on real estate as an extension of the asset management of its loans, thus a recovery of principal or additional loss on the Company's initial investment. FFO and AFFO are not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company’s calculation of FFO and AFFO may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.