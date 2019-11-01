There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,189 in the last 365 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.30 per Share

/EIN News/ -- Company Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.35 and AFFO of $0.36 per diluted common share1
  • Declares a cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share, our third consecutive quarterly increase, and an 11% increase from a year ago

Agency Business

  • Segment income of $22.8 million
  • Loan originations of $1.42 billion
  • Servicing portfolio of $19.97 billion, up 3% from 2Q19 and 12% from a year ago

Structured Business

  • Segment income of $18.5 million
  • Loan originations of $541.5 million

Recent Development:

  • Issued $110.0 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due in 2024

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $34.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) for the quarter was $42.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to $36.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume  (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  September 30,
 2019		   June 30,
 2019
Originations:      
Fannie Mae $   1,097,095   $   937,977
Freddie Mac     154,986       234,851
FHA     48,995       43,558
CMBS/Conduit     34,000       71,900
Private Label     80,740       - 
Total Originations $   1,415,816   $   1,288,286
       
Total Loan Sales $   1,488,430   $   923,046
       
Total Loan Commitments $   1,477,436   $   1,302,128
       

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Agency Business generated revenues of $67.0 million, compared to $52.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $21.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.43% on loan sales, compared to $14.2 million and 1.54% for the second quarter of 2019. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $29.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 2.02% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $18.7 million and 1.44% for the second quarter of 2019. 

At September 30, 2019, loans held-for-sale was $537.8 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $529.7 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $461.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

Our fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $19.97 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of 3% from June 30, 2019, primarily a result of $1.42 billion of new loan originations, net of $799.7 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $13.8 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $25.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $12.1 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  As of September 30, 2019   As of June 30, 2019
  UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee 		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (in
years)		   UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee 		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (in
years)
Fannie Mae $   14,616,816 0.492 % 8.1   $   14,122,916 0.495 % 7.8
Freddie Mac     4,664,750 0.300 % 19.2       4,657,097 0.301 % 10.9
FHA     684,316 0.154 % 11.0       684,527 0.153 % 19.1
Total $   19,965,882 0.435 % 9.2   $   19,464,540 0.436 % 9.0
               

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”). At September 30, 2019, the Company’s allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $35.5 million, representing 0.24% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  • Originated 32 loans totaling $541.5 million, of which $478.3 million was funded at September 30, 2019, and consisted primarily of 29 bridge loans totaling $533.7 million
  • Payoffs and pay downs on 43 loans totaling $456.8 million

At September 30, 2019, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.97 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.33%, compared to $3.93 billion and 6.64% at June 30, 2019.  Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.04% at September 30, 2019, compared to 7.34% at June 30, 2019.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2019, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.94 billion with a weighted average yield of 7.31%, compared to $3.62 billion and 8.24% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to higher fees on loan payoffs in the second quarter largely the result of default interest received combined with a decrease in LIBOR in the third quarter.

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s total loan loss reserves were $71.1 million on five loans with an aggregate carrying value before loan loss reserves of $131.3 million. The Company also had three non-performing loans with a carrying value of $3.5 million, net of related loan loss reserves of $1.7 million.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2019 was $3.52 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 4.65% as compared to $3.62 billion and a rate of 4.96% at June 30, 2019. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.52 billion, as compared to $3.35 billion for the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter was 4.87%, compared to 5.35% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in average costs was primarily due to the acceleration of fees related to the early repayment of debt in the second quarter combined with a decrease in LIBOR in the third quarter.

The Company is subject to various financial covenants and restrictions under the terms of its collateralized securitization vehicles, financing facilities and unsecured debt. The Company believes it was in compliance with all financial covenants and restrictions as of September 30, 2019 and as of the most recent collateralized securitization vehicle determination dates in October 2019.

Capital Markets

In October 2019, the Company issued $110.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior unsecured notes in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $108.2 million after deducting offering expenses. This offering reflects a 100 basis point reduction in rate as compared to our previous senior unsecured notes offering in March 2019. The notes are due in October 2024 and the proceeds will be used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing an increase of 11% from a year ago. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2019 to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 14, 2019.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from September 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019. The dividends are payable on December 2, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record on November 15, 2019. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations area of the website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 516-5034 for domestic callers and (678) 509-7616 for international callers. Please use participant passcode 7293785.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on the Company's website through November 30, 2019.  In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 8, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use passcode 7293785.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on page 11 of this release.

   
Contacts:  
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422  
pelenio@arbor.com 		Investors:
The Ruth Group
Alexander Lobo
646-536-7037
alobo@theruthgroup.com
Media:
Bonnie Habyan, Chief Marketing Officer
516-506-4615
bhabyan@arbor.com 		 
   


 
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
                 
    Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
                 
Interest income $   80,509     $   67,500     $   233,957     $   178,408  
Interest expense     48,064         39,548         138,213         110,819  
  Net interest income     32,445         27,952         95,744         67,589  
                 
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     21,298         17,451         51,897         51,266  
Mortgage servicing rights     29,911         25,216         62,852         62,787  
Servicing revenue, net     13,790         14,244         39,954         34,662  
Property operating income     2,237         2,651         8,187         8,525  
Other income, net     (4,678 )       (3,982 )       (5,412 )       (1,574 )
  Total other revenue     62,558         55,580         157,478         155,666  
                 
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits     32,861         27,775         93,647         84,084  
Selling and administrative     10,882         9,994         31,122         27,783  
Property operating expenses     2,563         2,437         7,649         8,089  
Depreciation and amortization     1,841         1,848         5,663         5,539  
Impairment loss on real estate owned     -          -          1,000         2,000  
Provision for loss sharing  (net of recoveries)     735         2,019         1,557         2,840  
Provision for loan losses (net of recoveries)     -          836         -          (967 )
Litigation settlement gain     -          (10,170 )       -          (10,170 )
  Total other expenses     48,882         34,739         140,638         119,198  
                 
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from              
  equity affiliates and income taxes     46,121         48,793         112,584         104,057  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -          (4,960 )       (128 )       (4,960 )
Income (loss) from equity affiliates     3,718         (1,028 )       9,133         1,104  
Provision for income taxes     (6,623 )       (5,381 )       (10,963 )       (1,096 )
                 
Net income     43,216         37,424         110,626         99,105  
                 
Preferred stock dividends     1,888         1,888         5,665         5,665  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     7,363         7,799         19,429         22,347  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $   33,965     $   27,737     $   85,532     $   71,093  
                 
Basic earnings per common share $   0.36     $   0.37     $   0.95     $   1.05  
Diluted earnings per common share $   0.35     $   0.36     $   0.93     $   1.03  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
  Basic     94,486,839         74,802,582         89,899,074         67,490,132  
  Diluted     117,468,044         98,435,964         113,033,968         91,133,607  
                 
Dividends declared per common share $   0.29     $   0.25     $   0.84     $   0.71  
                 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
             
             
        September 30,   December 31,
          2019       2018  
        (Unaudited)    
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $   135,285     $   160,063  
Restricted cash     190,046         180,606  
Loans and investments, net     3,874,069         3,200,145  
Loans held-for-sale, net     537,826         481,664  
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     283,688         273,770  
Securities held to maturity, net     95,181         76,363  
Investments in equity affiliates     36,698         21,580  
Real estate owned, net     13,129         14,446  
Due from related party     5,011         1,287  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     112,026         116,165  
Other assets     112,675         86,086  
  Total assets $   5,395,634     $   4,612,175  
             
Liabilities and Equity:      
Credit facilities and repurchase agreements $   1,385,764     $   1,135,627  
Collateralized loan obligations     1,876,900         1,593,548  
Debt fund     68,528         68,183  
Senior unsecured notes     211,188         122,484  
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net     255,106         254,768  
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities     140,767         140,259  
Due to related party     3,170         -   
Due to borrowers     82,451         78,662  
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations     35,525         34,298  
Other liabilities     137,839         118,780  
  Total liabilities     4,197,238         3,546,609  
             
Equity:      
  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:      
    Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000      
      shares authorized; special voting preferred shares; 20,484,094 and      
      20,653,584 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.25% Series A,      
      $38,787,500 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,551,500 shares issued and    
      outstanding; 7.75% Series B, $31,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference;    
      1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding; 8.50% Series C, $22,500,000      
      aggregate liquidation preference; 900,000 shares issued and outstanding     89,501         89,502  
    Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 94,774,590      
      and 83,987,707 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     948         840  
    Additional paid-in capital     1,003,355         879,029  
    Accumulated deficit     (65,790 )       (74,133 )
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity     1,028,014         895,238  
             
Noncontrolling interest     170,382         170,328  
Total equity     1,198,396         1,065,566  
             
Total liabilities and equity $   5,395,634     $   4,612,175  
             


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 STATEMENT OF INCOME SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                 
                 
    Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
                 
    Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Other /
Eliminations (1) 		  Consolidated
                 
Interest income $   73,829   $   6,680     $   -      $   80,509  
Interest expense     43,209       4,855         -          48,064  
  Net interest income     30,620       1,825         -          32,445  
                 
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     -        21,298         -          21,298  
Mortgage servicing rights     -        29,911         -          29,911  
Servicing revenue     -        25,916         -          25,916  
Amortization of MSRs     -        (12,126 )       -          (12,126 )
Property operating income     2,237       -          -          2,237  
Other income, net     17       (4,695 )       -          (4,678 )
  Total other revenue     2,254       60,304         -          62,558  
                 
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits     7,769       25,092         -          32,861  
Selling and administrative     5,352       5,530         -          10,882  
Property operating expenses     2,563       -          -          2,563  
Depreciation and amortization     503       1,338         -          1,841  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     -        735         -          735  
  Total other expenses     16,187       32,695         -          48,882  
                 
Income before income from equity affiliates and              
  income taxes     16,687       29,434         -          46,121  
Income from equity affiliates     3,718       -          -          3,718  
Provision for income taxes     -        (6,623 )       -          (6,623 )
                 
Net income     20,405       22,811         -          43,216  
                 
Preferred stock dividends     1,888       -          -          1,888  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     -        -          7,363         7,363  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $   18,517   $   22,811     $   (7,363 )   $   33,965  
                 
(1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable
  to the noncontrolling interest holders.              
                 

 

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 BALANCE SHEET SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
           
           
  September 30, 2019
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Consolidated
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $   102,734   $   32,551   $   135,285
Restricted cash     188,572       1,474       190,046
Loans and investments, net     3,874,069       -        3,874,069
Loans held-for-sale, net     -        537,826       537,826
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     -        283,688       283,688
Securities held to maturity, net     20,000       75,181       95,181
Investments in equity affiliates     36,698       -        36,698
Goodwill and other intangible assets     12,500       99,526       112,026
Other assets     103,541       27,274       130,815
  Total assets $   4,338,114   $   1,057,520   $   5,395,634
           
Liabilities:          
Debt obligations $   3,477,005   $   461,248   $   3,938,253
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations     -        35,525       35,525
Other liabilities     166,780       56,680       223,460
  Total liabilities $   3,643,785   $   553,453   $   4,197,238
           

 

 

 

    

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - (Unaudited)
Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
 ($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
               
  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
               
Net income attributable to common stockholders $   33,965     $   27,737     $   85,532     $   71,093  
               
Adjustments:              
  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     7,363         7,799         19,429         22,347  
  Impairment loss on real estate owned     -          -          1,000         2,000  
  Depreciation - real estate owned     174         177         524         533  
  Depreciation - investments in equity affiliates     133         125         378         374  
               
Funds from operations  (1) $   41,635     $   35,838     $   106,863     $   96,347  
               
Adjustments:              
  Income from mortgage servicing rights     (29,911 )       (25,216 )       (62,852 )       (62,787 )
  Impairment loss on real estate owned     -          -          (1,000 )       (2,000 )
  Deferred tax provision (benefit)     2,223         (1,319 )       (1,026 )       (14,454 )
  Amortization and write-offs of MSRs     18,904         18,989         52,558         52,868  
  Depreciation and amortization     2,482         2,525         7,595         7,035  
  Net loss on changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives     4,745         4,388         6,106         2,331  
  Stock-based compensation     2,316         1,192         7,574         4,838  
               
Adjusted funds from operations  (1) $   42,394     $   36,397     $   115,818     $   84,178  
               
 Diluted FFO per share  (1) $   0.35     $   0.36     $   0.95     $   1.06  
               
 Diluted AFFO per share  (1) $   0.36     $   0.37     $   1.02     $   0.92  
               
 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  (1)     117,468,044         98,435,964         113,033,968         91,133,607  
               
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
               
The Company is presenting FFO and AFFO because management believes they are important supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance in that they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other parties in the evaluation of REITs.  The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) from sales of depreciated real properties, plus impairments of depreciated real properties and real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated ventures.
 
The Company defines AFFO as funds from operations adjusted for accounting items such as non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), changes in fair value of certain derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, deferred tax (benefit) provision and the amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and impairment losses on real estate and gains (losses) on sales of real estate. The Company is generally not in the business of operating real estate property and has obtained real estate by foreclosure or through partial or full settlement of mortgage debt related to the Company's loans to maximize the value of the collateral and minimize the Company's exposure.  Therefore, the Company deems such impairment and gains (losses) on real estate as an extension of the asset management of its loans, thus a recovery of principal or additional loss on the Company's initial investment.
 
FFO and AFFO are not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions.  The Company’s calculation of FFO and AFFO may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
 

 

 

