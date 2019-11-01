Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 58th Store in Sandy, Utah

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wisc., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 58th store in Sandy, Utah. The store is located at 154 W. 11400 S, Sandy, Utah, 84070.

“We are excited to open our first Duluth Trading store in the state of Utah,” said Steve Schlecht, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “Sandy, a suburb of Salt Lake City, offers its citizens and visitors alike exceptional year-round activities including nearby access to some of the country’s top ski resorts. We are delighted to welcome our many Duluth Trading brand fans and new customers to experience firsthand our unique retail store and solution-based apparel for men and women.”

The store will host several events to celebrate the grand opening on Friday, November 1st. At 9:45 a.m. Mountain Time, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries on hand to do the honors. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Mountain Time, there will be Lumberjack Shows to welcome our customers.

