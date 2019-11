Neos Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on November 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Friday, November 8, 2019. Neos management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a Company update at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 388-8985 for domestic calls, or +1 (562) 912-2654 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 1674997. A live audio webcast for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. The Company has three approved produced, all for the treatment of ADHD, that utilize the Company’s extended-release technology platform: Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING). Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .



CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

