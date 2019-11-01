Photo Friday: FMI Food Safety Participates in AFDO Environmental Sampling Workshop

FMI Food Safety staff members, Ashley Eisenbeiser and Adam Friedlander, participated alongside local, state and federal regulators in an Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) Environmental Sampling Workshop in Washington, D.C. This workshop helped participants gain a better understanding of how to conduct environmental sampling in retail facilities during foodborne outbreak investigations.

Adam Friedlander (FMI) discussing proper environmental monitoring techniques in a kitchen facility with regulatory officials.