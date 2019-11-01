There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,190 in the last 365 days.

Photo Friday: FMI Food Safety Participates in AFDO Environmental Sampling Workshop

FMI Food Safety staff members, Ashley Eisenbeiser and Adam Friedlander, participated alongside local, state and federal regulators in an Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) Environmental Sampling Workshop in Washington, D.C. This workshop helped participants gain a better understanding of how to conduct environmental sampling in retail facilities during foodborne outbreak investigations. 

For more information on how FMI helps members mitigate risks of contamination and advance food safety programs, download these free food safety resources and please share them with your colleagues. 

Food Safety Staff at AFDO FMI Food Safety staff participated in AFDO’s Environmental Monitoring Workshop in Washington, D.C. with local, state and federal regulators.

Tips on Foodborne outbreak investigation Instructors and participants shared important perspectives on how to conduct a foodborne outbreak investigation and protect public health. 

Adam Friedlander (FMI) discussing proper environmental monitoring techniques in a kitchen facility with regulatory officials. Adam Friedlander (FMI) discussing proper environmental monitoring techniques in a kitchen facility with regulatory officials.

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.