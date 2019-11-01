2019 MVNO Business Plan - Includes Market Assessment, Funding Requirements, Financial Analysis, Market Segmentation & Product Differentiation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MVNO Business Plan 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) companies are launched for many different reasons, many of which have more to do with other businesses than the MVNO operation itself. It is important to consider the strategies an MVNO will employ to exploit market opportunities and include in an MVNO Business Plan.



Some questions to consider include:

Will the MVNO be a sub-brand to an existing business?

Will the MVNO align with retail strategies of some other business?

Will the MVNO offer discounted services compared to existing Mobile Network Operators (MNO)?

Will the MVNO offer Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications related services on a B2B basis rather than consumer services?

Will the MVNO acquire data-only from the underlying MNO, relying upon messaging and voice over IP and delivered in an OTT model?

Regardless of the overall MVNO strategy, executing upon a vision requires careful planning. One thing that all successful MVNOs have in common is they started with a well-developed business plan. This must include insights regarding the impact of 5G upon business operations. Accordingly, customers acquiring the MVNO Business Plan will also receive research evaluating 5G technology and its impact upon networks, apps, and services (see below for more information).



The MVNO Business Plan



This is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative MVNO known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation and product differentiation. Also included is a go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNO's and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.



Launching a MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of the competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding the competitive issues and what type of MVNO to launch is key to success. A critical aspect to the success of any MVNO is its wholesale negotiations with the host mobile network operator (MNO). Accordingly, the MVNO Business Plan includes Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators. This includes rate structures of the retail minus and cost plus models, the pros and cons of each, and how to implement them.



The MVNO Business Plan also includes evaluation of wholesale incentives, the reconciliation process and also what macro and micro environmental aspects to consider when defining your negotiation strategy. Also includes is an example Service Level Agreement (SLA), modeled from real life operational MVNO SLAs, which can be customized and built upon to meet the needs of their service management requirements.



With 5G poised to impact virtually every part of the communication services value chain, the publisher believes it is extremely important for the MVNO ecosystem to be informed and understand the impacts on virtual network operations. Accordingly, the report 5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2019-2030 is also included with the MVNO Business Plan.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent

Broadcom

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei

Intel

LG U+

NEC

Nokia Networks

NTT DoCoMo

Qualcomm

Samsung

SingTel

SK Telecom

Turkcell

ZTE

Key Topics Covered



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business Plan



1. Executive Summary

A. The Business

B. The Strategy

C. The Market

D. The Management

E. The Financials

F. The Company Mission

G. The Criteria Of MVNO

H. Exceptions



2. The Business

A. Requirement Analysis

B. Description Of Services

C. Target Market

D. Services Offered - Primary Revenue Drivers

E. Potential Future Services - Alternative Revenue Sources

F. Distribution, Purchasing And Refills

G. Starter Package

H. Handsets And Hardware

I. Gsm System And The Sim-Card

J. The Web-Site And Customer Interface

K. Scope For Enhancements And Future Technology 4G/LTE

L. Back-Office And Customer Care

M. The Network Operator

N. Regulatory

O. Churn



3. The Opportunity

A. Opportunity

B. Strategy

C. Provisioning And Management

D. Infrastructure

E. Multi-IMSI Approach

F. Multi-Network Vpn

G. Security And Control

H. Forecast



4. The Market

A. Us Wireless Market

B. Prepaid Markets

C. Wholesale

D. Negotiation Vectors

E. Analysis On Setup Cost

F. Terminal Usage And Control

G. Network Usage And Control



5. Marketing Plan

A. General Overview

B. Marketing Ideas

C. Initial Market Segments And Strategic Considerations

D. Partnering And Co-Branding

E. Loyalty Program

F. Migration Strategy



6. Financial Overview

A. Revenue Streams & Cost Considerations

B. Revenue Growth

C. Financial Projections

D. Funding

E. Exit Strategy



7. Extensions And Upgrades

A. Selection Criteria

B. Technical Requirements

C. Other Factors



8. Potential Market Segments (Ad. 1)



9. The Management Team And Partners (Ad. 2)

A. Management

B. Board Of Advisors And Partners

A. Partners



10. Competition (Ad. 3)

A. General Overview

B. Prepaid Players

B. SWOT Analysis

C. Prepaid Competition Analysis

Europe Vs. United States (Ad. 4)

C. General Overview



11. The Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market & Growth Overview (Ad. 5)

A. General Overview

B. Global Overview And Forecast

C. MVNO Drive In Europe

D. MVNO Drive In America

E. MVNO Drive In Middle East

F. MVNO Drive In Asia Pacific



12. Case Studies (Ad. 6)



13. Conclusions



14. Appendix

A. Cellular Operator Organization Structure

B. Initiating Contact With Mnos

C. Establishing A Strategy



MVNO Operational Cost Planning: Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators



1. Introduction

1.1. The MVNO Landscape

1.2. MVNO Background

1.3. MVNO Technology Options



2. Wholesale Models 1

2.1. Cost Plus Model

2.1.1. Cost Plus Rate Sheet

2.2. Retail Minus Model

2.2.1. Straight Retail Minus

2.2.2. Benchmark Retail Minus

2.2.3. Retail Minus Rate Sheet

2.3. Interconnect

2.4. Wholesale Incentives



3. Invoicing And Reconciliation

3.1. Invoice Dispute Process

3.1.1. Sample Invoice



4. Environmental Considerations

4.1. Macro Environmental Analysis

4.2. Micro Environment Analysis



5. Recommendations

5.1.1. Knowledge and Expertise

5.1.2. Technology Solution

5.1.3. MVNO Rate Structure

5.1.4. Services List



6. Negotiation Tactics

6.1.1. Tell them What they Want to Hear

6.1.2. Start High

6.1.3. Contract Clauses



7. Conclusions



MVNO, MVNE And MNO Service Level Agreement (SLA)

Introduction

What Is A Service Level Agreement

Why Is It Important To Have An SLA?

SLA's In The MVNO World

Sample Service Level Agreement

MVNO Billing through Wholesale Line Rental

1. Review



2. Dispute Resolution



3. Metrics



4. Definitions

4.5. Unconfirmed Clear

4.7. Confirmed Clear Permanent

4.8. Parked Time

4.9. Establishment of Contact Points

4.10. Reoccurring faults

4.11. Fault escalation



5. Fault Escalation Process



6. SLA Schedule



5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2019-2030



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction to 5G Technology

2.1 5G Technology and Functionality

2.1.1 Differences between 5G and 4G

2.2 What 5G Technology can Offer?

2.3 OSI Layers in 5G

2.3.1 Physical and Medium Access Control Layer

2.3.2 Network Layer

2.3.3 Open Transport Protocol (OTA) Layer

2.3.4 Application Layer

2.4 5G Motivation and Timeline

2.5 5G Spectrum Options and Utilization

2.6 Elements of 5G

2.7 5G Challenges

2.7.1 Technology Requirements and Service Characteristics

2.7.2 Standardization

2.7.3 Network Challenges

2.7.4 Mobile Device Challenges

2.7.5 Application Challenges

2.8 Technological Requirements of 5G



3 5G Enabling Technologies

3.1 Massive MIMO

3.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

3.3 SDN and Virtualization

3.4 Cognitive Radios (CRs) and Transmission Technologies

3.5 Self-Organizing Networks (SONs)

3.6 Communication, Navigation, Sensing and Services

3.7 Cooperative Communication Functions

3.7.1 Multi-Hop

3.7.2 Caching

3.8 Automated Network Organization

3.8.1 Self-Configuration

3.8.2 Automatic Neighbour Relation (ANR)

3.8.3 Self-Healing

3.8.4 Self-Organization

3.9 Advanced traffic management

3.1 Visible Light Communications (VLCs)

3.11 Energy Efficiency

3.12 Millimeter Wave (mmWave)

3.13 Massive M2M Communications

3.14 C-RAN Architecture

3.15 HetNet Solutions

3.16 H-CRAN Solutions

3.17 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing (LS-CSSP)

3.18 SDR

3.19 Spectrum and Satellite

3.2 Drones, Robots, and High-altitude Balloons

3.21 Next Gen Technology

3.21.1 Cross Layer Controller

3.21.2 Energy Aware

3.21.3 Security



4 5G Regulatory Contributions

4.1 5G Roadmap

4.1.1 5G Requirements 2018 - 2020

4.1.2 5G Wireless Subsystem 2018 - 2020

4.1.3 Network Virtualization & Software Networks 2018 - 2020

4.1.4 Converged Connectivity

4.2 GSMA

4.3 Ofcom UK

4.4 METIS

4.5 5G PPP

4.6 NGMN

4.7 4G Americas



5 5G Service Applications in M2M and IoT Environment

5.1 5G Business Case

5.1.1 Sharing Spectrum and Service Spectrum

5.2 Potential 5G Application Use Cases

5.2.1 Virtual Reality or Tactile Internet

5.2.2 Autonomous Driving and Connected Cars

5.2.3 Wireless Cloud-based Office and Multi-person Videoconferencing

5.2.4 M2M Connectivity

5.2.5 50+ Mbps Everywhere

5.2.6 High Speed Train

5.2.7 Remote Computing

5.2.8 Non-Stationary Hot Spots

5.2.9 3D Connectivity: Aircraft

5.2.10 Smart Clothing

5.2.11 Sensor Networks

5.2.12 Natural Disaster

5.2.13 Control Network for Robots

5.2.14 eHealth

5.2.15 3D Connectivity: Drones

5.2.16 Public Safety

5.2.17 Context Aware Service

5.3 Brand New Services Capability



6 5G Ecosystem

6.1 5G Requirements

6.1.1 User Driven Requirements

6.1.2 Network Driven Requirements

6.2 Stakeholder Analysis

6.3 Stakeholder Expectation: KPI's of 5G Technology

6.3.1 Performance Challenges

6.3.2 System Level Challenges

6.4 5G Channel Model

6.5 APIs and SLAs to External Actors

6.6 Key Drivers

6.7 Disruptive Capabilities

6.8 Design Principles

6.9 5G Business Model

6.1 5G Value Proposition



7 5G Standardization and Research

7.1 Major Event

7.2 Research, Development and Innovation

7.3 Standardization Activities

7.4 ITU Radio Communication Sector (ITU-R)

7.5 3GPP

7.5.1 IMT 2020

7.5.2 RAN Study

7.6 GSMA

7.7 NGMN Alliance

7.8 TIA

7.9 European Commission (EC)

7.9.1 METIS

7.9.2 5G PPP

7.9.3 5G PPP Projects

7.9.4 5GNOW

7.1 National Governments in Eastern Asia

7.10.1 China IMT-2020

7.10.2 Japan ARIB 20B AH

7.10.3 Korea 5G Forum

7.10.4 China's 863-5G Project

7.11 Mobile Operator and Vendors

7.11.1 SK Telecom and Ericsson

7.11.2 Huawei and Samsung

7.11.3 NTT DoCoMo and Multiple Vendors

7.11.4 Turkcell and Ericsson

7.11.5 5G NORMA (Nokia and SK Telecom)

7.11.6 Huawei and Ericsson

7.12 FANTASTIC-5G

7.13 5GIC

7.14 NYU WIRELESS



8 5G Vendors and Company Analysis

8.1 Ericsson

8.1.1 5G Collaboration and Commitment

8.1.2 5G Strategy and Use Cases

8.1.3 5G Trial Commitment

8.2 Alcatel-Lucent

8.2.1 5G Research and Contributions

8.2.2 5G Strategy

8.2.3 5G Solutions

8.3 Fujitsu

8.3.1 5G Strategy and Solutions

8.3.2 5G Contribution

8.3.3 5G Trial Commitment

8.4 Huawei

8.4.1 5G Vision

8.4.2 5G Strategy

8.4.3 5G Collaboration and Contribution

8.5 Intel

8.5.1 5G Strategy

8.5.2 5G Collaboration and Contribution

8.6 NEC

8.6.1 5G Strategy

8.6.2 5G Contribution

8.6.3 5G Trial Commitment

8.7 Samsung

8.7.1 5G Strategy and Vision

8.7.2 5G Contribution

8.7.3 5G Collaboration

8.7.4 5G Trial Commitment

8.8 ZTE

8.8.1 5G Strategy

8.8.2 5G Contribution

8.8.3 5G Trial Commitment

8.9 Qualcomm

8.9.1 5G Strategy

8.9.2 5G Contribution

8.1 Nokia Networks

8.10.1 5G Vision

8.10.2 5G Strategy

8.10.3 5G Contribution and Collaboration

8.10.4 5G Trial Commitment

8.11 China Mobile

8.11.1 5G Contribution

8.12 Deutsche Telekom

8.12.1 5G Contribution

8.13 NTT DoCoMo

8.13.1 5G Contribution

8.14 SK telecom

8.14.1 5G Contribution

8.15 Broadcom

8.15.1 5G Contribution

8.16 LG U+

8.17 SingTel



9 5G Investment and Subscription Forecast

9.1 Global 5G R&D and Trial Investments 2018 - 2030

9.1.1 5G Investment by Category 2018 - 2020 vs. 2020 - 2030

9.2 LTE Advance and 5G Subscription 2020 - 2030

9.3 5G Only Subscription 2022 - 2030

9.3.1 5G Only Subscriptions by Regions 2022 - 2030

9.4 Mobile Operators' 5G Expectation 2015

9.4.1 Network Level Expectation

9.4.2 Spectrum Usage Expectation

9.4.3 Service Level Expectation

9.4.4 5G Development by Regions

9.4.5 5G Commercial Launching

9.5 Data Traffic, Video, and Download Speed Projection 2020 - 2030

9.6 5G Investment Case Analysis

9.6.1 European Commission

9.6.2 Huawei

9.6.3 South Korea

9.6.4 ZTE

9.6.5 Horizon 2020

9.7 Quantum Technology and 6G Investment Analysis



10 5G Implication for Telecom Industry

10.1 Spectrum and Coverage Implications

10.2 One Millisecond Latency

10.3 Business Opportunities



11 Conclusions and Recommendations

11.1 End-to-End Ecosystem

11.2 5G Considerations

11.2.1 5G Arrival Depends on Specifications and Adoption

11.2.2 New RAN will Improve Mobile Networks

11.2.3 Immediate Technological Developments

11.2.4 LTE May Slow Down 5G Growth

11.2.5 Use of Governmental Interest and Resources

11.2.6 More Sustainable Operator Investment Model in Terms of Capacity

11.3 5G Value Creation

11.3.1 For Consumers

11.3.2 For Enterprises

11.3.3 For Verticals

11.3.4 For 3rd Party Partners

11.4 Recommendations for Value Chain Partners

11.4.1 Disruptive Network Architecture

11.4.2 Access

11.4.3 System Level Principles

11.4.4 Right Business Model

11.4.5 Stakeholder Community

11.4.6 Policy and Standardization Framework

11.4.7 Communication Service Providers (CSP)



12 Appendix: The role and Importance of HetNets in 5G



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftc128

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.