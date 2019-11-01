Europe Whey Protein Market Outlook to 2023: End-users, Products, Sales Channels, Key Cities & Import-Export Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Whey Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2014-2023) Databook Series - Market Size in Value and Volume; by End Users, Products, Sales Channels, Key Cities; and Import - Export Dynamics - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks across key markets in Europe in whey protein industry.



This offering is a bundled offering, combining 14 countries. For each country, it details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 50 segments in whey protein industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of whey protein market dynamics in both value and volume terms. Each of the 14 country reports offer a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key cities, competing protein segments, and import / export dynamics.



New launches in whey protein suggest increased focus on low fat and high protein snacks category.



Markets have been moving towards low fat and high protein rich foods for some years now. Whey proteins are playing a lead role in the development and delivery of this new snack segment of low fat and high protein worldwide.



The Q3 2019 survey reveals that there is an increase in obsession with snacking and eating more protein. The trend is prominent in America and Europe but now spreading worldwide with increasing local as well as imported products flooding the supermarkets. The market demand for portable and non-perishable snacking is expected to grow exponentially in coming years.



Trends in snacking segment indicate that demand for low carb, no added sugar and no bad fats snacking has posted strong growth in last couple of years. The trend is global and it has also helped whey protein record strong growth.



Increased demand is expected in the use of whey in snacks such as protein bars, yogurts, smoothies, ice creams, sour cheese and confectionaries. Flavors, nutritional values, ease of carrying and perishable nature are making whey snacks a popular choice amongst not only health conscious people but millennials who are looking for quick snack option to full meals, and older people looking for protein reach diet.



Report Scope



This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry across 14 countries. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.



Countries Covered

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Russia

Switzerland

Netherlands

Belgium

Denmark

Ireland

Poland

Austria

Finland

Market Size by Top 10 Cities (for each country; 140 cities across 14 countries)



Market Size in Value and Volume by Ingredients (for each country; 140 cities across 14 countries)

WP

DWP

WPC 35

WPC 50-79

WPC 80

WPI

Market Size by End User Segments (for each country; 140 cities across 14 countries)

Sport Nutrition & Fitness

Baby Food

Kids and Teens

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Snacking

Meal Replacement

Market Size by Product Segments (for each country; 140 cities across 14 countries)

Ready to Mix

Ready to Eat

Ready to Drink

Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels (for each country; 140 cities across 14 countries)

Online

Pharmaceutical & Medical Store

Grocery Retailers

Health and Wellness Stores

Specialist Sports Store

Market Share Analysis by Competing Protein Categories (for each country; 140 cities across 14 countries)

Plant Protein

Amino Acid

Egg Protein

MPCs

Whey Protein

Casein, Gelatin & Collagen

Import and Export Dynamics by Country (for each country; 140 cities across 14 countries)

Whey Protein Import Market Size

Whey Protein Import Market Size by Country

Whey Protein Export Market Size

Whey Protein Export Market Size by Country

