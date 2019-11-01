JCPenney Unveils Reimagined Penney’s Store to Inspire and Connect with Customers

The 117-year-old retailer launches its one-of-a-kind brand-defining store in Hurst, Texas, as a direct result of customer insights

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPenney [NYSE: JCP] today shared its brand-new store, a completely reimagined format just outside of Dallas in Hurst, Texas, that represents the Company’s strategy to put the customer at the center of its business. As a brand-defining store, it is experiential at its core, and a direct result of what today’s shoppers want from a retailer. The store is built around data and insights learned from more than a year of extensive customer research, and it showcases the comprehensive foundational and transformational changes that the Company is implementing as part of a holistic plan to rebuild and renew JCPenney.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said JCPenney Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau. They told us that they want a retailer that reflects their lives, makes them feel good about themselves, is fun to shop and truly understands the important moments in their lives, big and small. We bring that complete experience to life at our brand-defining store.” Soltau continued, “this store is more than a renovated location, it is the fullest articulation of our customer-centered strategy, an investment in our future and a lab to inform decisions to return JCPenney to sustainable, profitable growth.”

Shopping Styled by You

From the moment customers walk through the doors, they will discover the assortment is thoughtfully built and organized around how they live their lives and the many different occasions in their day, week and year. Brands and products are curated for shopping enthusiasts and how they want to shop.

All Day for casual work wear and weekend wear

for casual work wear and weekend wear On Point for when customers want to be a bit more refined and polished

for when customers want to be a bit more refined and polished Move for everything from low to high impact

for everything from low to high impact Chill for the stylish 5-to-9 you and great lounge and sleepwear

for the stylish 5-to-9 you and great lounge and sleepwear Shine for those special occasions

Customers will be immersed in shopping nirvana in the All-You zone showcasing fashion jewelry and accessories, Sephora® inside JCPenney and the Salon and Spa by InStyle®, helping them bring the finishing touches to their look. Penney’s introduces its first barber shop, The Barbery, that offers a fresh cut, shave and shoe shine.

The Company is working to make shopping easier with two The Styling Rooms, one for women and one for men. These are equipped with innovative Style @ Your Service technology to help get new sizes or colors without leaving the fitting room and staffed with dedicated style experts, free of charge, who can help pull together the best look for any occasion.

Penney’s partnered with Pinterest to help customers who are looking for a home refresh to find the inspiration they need through an in-store style explorer. After answering a few home décor preference questions, shoppers will be presented with a curated Pinterest Board featuring JCPenney home products that best meet their needs and match their style.

The store continues to be filled with the brands customers know and love to inspire style for every moment. The Company’s most trusted private brands, including Worthington®, Liz Claiborne®, St. John’s Bay® and Stafford® are available alongside national brands such as Levi’s®, Nike® and adidas®.

Inspiring Shared Experiences

For those looking for more than just a new look, Style + Substance offers lifestyle workshops on topics such as how to achieve the perfect blowout, smokey eye and even demos of the latest cooking gadgets. The Movement Studio creates a health and wellness destination with instructor-led classes, as well as a full assortment of private and national brand activewear, to crush all fitness goals.

Knowing that parents are not the only shoppers looking for fun and inspiration, the store has a kid’s destination with a clubhouse where kids can see artwork come to life and participate in the Company’s Kids Zone events. Through the Company’s commitment to customers, 13 percent of the store has been dedicated to 11 lounges, including a parent lounge to give parents a place to recharge. Customers can also refuel and get a caffeine fix at the Pearl Cup Grab + Go or the Pearl Cup Bistro.

For decades, the JCPenney Portrait Studio has been capturing family moments, which is reimagined through the first-ever Shutterfly Picture Pop Selfie Studio.

The JCPenney app enables customers to get the most out of this in-store experience. App users can book their appointments at the Salon and Spa by InStyle and The Barbery, schedule curbside pickup, secure their spot at any Style + Substance workshop and Movement Studio class, reserve clothes to try on and call an associate to get support anywhere in the store.

To showcase the full offering of this new store to customers, there will be in-store events held every weekend between Nov. 1 and Nov. 24. Customers can visit www.jcpenney.com/hurst to learn more and view the schedule of events.

To download the press release and store images, please visit https://www.jcpnewsroom.com/news-releases/2019/1101_Penneys_Brand_Defining_Store.html .

JCPenney Media Relations:

(972) 431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com; follow us at @jcpnews

About JCPenney:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.



###





Attachments

JCPenney Brand-Defining Store On Nov. 1, JCPenney shares its brand-new store, a completely reimagined format just outside of Dallas in Hurst, Texas, that represents the Company’s strategy to put the customer at the center of its business. JCPenney Brand-Defining Store Brands and products are curated for shopping enthusiasts and how they want to shop at the brand-defining Penney's store in Hurst, Texas. JCPenney Brand-Defining Store As a brand-defining store, the Penney's location in Hurst, Texas, is experiential at its core, and a direct result of what today’s shoppers want from a retailer. JCPenney Brand-Defining Store The Penney's brand-defining store in Hurst, Texas, showcases the comprehensive foundational and transformational changes that the Company is implementing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.