Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Hire of Industry Veteran David Putz

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced that David Putz has been named Executive Vice President of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. and a leader with Brown & Brown’s National Programs Division.



Putz joins the Company from Zurich Insurance North America, having been at Zurich for over 24 years. In his most recent role, Putz served as head of Alternative Markets and was responsible for over $7 billion of written premium. In his new role, Putz will be working directly with Chris Walker, President of Brown & Brown National Programs, and the leadership team at Arrowhead.

Powell Brown, President and CEO of the Company commented, “We are pleased to add David to our National Programs team. He brings proven leadership, vast experience and a creative, entrepreneurial approach to our business. He is an excellent addition to our leadership team.”

David Putz stated, “I am excited to join Brown & Brown and bring my experience from Zurich to enhance the continued growth of Arrowhead and the National Programs Division. I look forward to working with a proven and talented team.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770



