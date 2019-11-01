Author and Coach Denise McCormick to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eleanor Roosevelt once said: "You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing you think you cannot do."

That’s the mantra of Denise McCormick. She helps women and young girls make the same choice.

After a career spent in education as an elementary teacher and college professor, Denise McCormick tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit in network marketing. Today, she is a #1 International Bestselling Author, a Certified Canfield Trainer- The Success Principles, speaker, entrepreneur and Dreambuilder Coach.

Last year, McCormick became an international bestselling author with 29 other women around the world, co-authoring a chapter for Women Who Impact. Women Who Impact is a collection of stories by inspirational women. Each chapter follows the journey that led each author to empower and inspire others through their own transformational experiences.

McCormick’s story in about surviving the 1980s farm crisis as a farm wife by going back to school and getting her education degree.

“This was the story that had been riding around in my mind for over three decades,” says McCormick. “I just really felt like my children didn't even know what their dad and I had done to save the farm. So it was kind of a tribute to my husband and his brother for what they did, but I also highlighted my part in making that happen. I just made a conscious decision that I was going to make positive choices.

Confidence is believing you can solve problems, but empowerment is knowing you can achieve your goals.

Inspired by Jack Canfield’s book The Success Principles, McCormick says the first principle of success is 100 percent responsibility: we can all make excuses, but when we just honor the fact that we can make the changes we need to make to get to wherever we want to be.

“We need to really inspire people to know what's possible through perseverance, hard work and faith,” says McCormick. “I didn't embrace that until I learned sometimes our circumstances can really be a blessing.”

