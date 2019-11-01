South Africa Defense Market Outlook Report 2019-2024 - Military Expenditure Stands at $3.6 Billion in 2019 and is Anticipated to Reach $4.3 Billion in 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South African Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers detailed analysis of the South African defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the South African defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the South African defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the South African defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Companies Mentioned: Denel, Ansys Limited, Reutech, Saab Grintek, IVEMA, Aerosud, Global Armour, Milkor, Paramount Advanced Technologies, Tellumat Defense



Market Highlights



The South African defense budget is anticipated to value US$4.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. South Africa's military expenditure stands at US$3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow from US$3.8 billion in 2020 to value US$4.3 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. The growth will primarily be fueled by the country's active participation in peacekeeping operations governed by the UN (United Nations), African Union, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).



During 2015-2019, the capital expenditure allocation averaged 28.9% and is anticipated to marginally increase to an average of 29.6% over the forecast period. Consequently, over the forecast period, revenue expenditure is also expected to remain nearly the same at an average of 70.4%. During 2015-2019, the defense budget as a percentage of GDP is expected to decrease marginally from an average of 1.03% to 0.91% over 2020-2024. The country's per capita defense expenditure is expected to increase from US$64 in 2020 to US$67.9 in 2024.



South African homeland security expenditure is expected to value US$7.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach US$8.8 billion in 2024. This expenditure is primarily driven by South Africa's focus on enhancing its defense capabilities to counter high violent crime rates and rising threats of global terrorism. The HLS budget is anticipated to be invested into the procurement of surveillance equipment such as CCTV and biometric identification systems.



South African defense imports declined drastically from 2014 to 2015, and there were no imports from 2016 to 2018. The country sourced the majority of its defense equipment from Russia, which accounted for 96.2% of total imports during 2014-2018. The other major country from which South Africa imported military equipment during that period is the UK. During 2014-2018, the South African defense export market increased significantly, with the market reaching its highest value in 2018. The US was the largest importer of South African defense goods, accounting for 21.2% of total defense exports, whilst the UAE and India accounted for the country's second and third largest shares with 20.5% and 9.7%, respectively.



Key Takeaways



South Africa's military expenditure stands at US$3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow from US$3.8 billion in 2020 to value US$4.3 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

The growth will primarily be fueled by the country's active participation in peacekeeping operations governed by the UN (United Nations), African Union, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). As a result of these missions, the government will seek higher expenditure for the defense sector.

The country also seeks to replace its aging military equipment and improve border security and surveillance, which are expected to help drive defense expenditure over the forecast period.

