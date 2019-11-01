Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Selected as Technology Partner by Leading US Case Management Services Firm

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community Healthcare, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Achieve Health Management LLC. (Encinitas, CA; Irving, TX), a subsidiary of Del Mar Health, to use Reliq’s iUGO CARE Remote Patient Monitoring & Chronic Care Management (RPM/CCM) technology platform.



Achieve Health Management (AHM) is a patient monitoring and case management services company, and a subsidiary of Del Mar Health. Del Mar Health and its subsidiaries provide patient monitoring and case management services to nearly 70,000 people across the United States who are coping with chronic conditions. Their clients include Long-Term Care Facilities, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Physician Groups and Medicare Advantage Plans. AHM offers affordable monitoring and case management options by leveraging a highly skilled, multilingual and credentialed community-based workforce comprised of telehealth physicians, nurses, health coaches and case managers. AHM’s clinical experts ensure that patient health is closely monitored, and intervene when necessary in order to maintain patient health and keep chronic conditions from escalating, improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. “The addition of the iUGO Care RPM/CCM platform will extend our capabilities to provide real-time biometric monitoring and capture trends, furthering our case management efforts within all of our facility-based clinical environments,” said Charles Parks, CEO at Achieve Health Management LLC. “We are extremely confident that this new technology platform will help us better engage patients and providers, improve patient outcomes, and reduce claims costs associated with chronic conditions.”

“This new partnership will help Reliq expand its client base in the United States to include a broad range of healthcare organizations, including Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Long-Term Care facilities,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Combining AHM’s highly qualified, experienced workforce and infrastructure with Reliq’s innovative iUGO CARE technology platform will provide healthcare organizations with new options for managing patient health in the Community for the chronic disease population.”

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO CARE platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO CARE platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO CARE allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO CARE provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

