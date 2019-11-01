Dr. Pam Schilling of Archer Career to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A career is a profession undertaken over the course of a lifetime, encompassing more than one position and with opportunities for advancement.

The opportunity for advancement is often where people struggle in their careers. Many individuals don't have a sense of what their real skills and capabilities are or how they're valued in the marketplace. Navigating the process of securing new positions can leave people believing they lack competence or unsure how to increase their value to employers, measured by salary.

There are a lot of mixed messages in the job marketplace today so it's helpful to have a third party who can guide you to reimagine your dreams. Your goals don’t have to change, just the way you go about achieving them.

Dr. Pam Schilling is a career coach and founder of Archer Careers, where she helps individuals navigate their job searches to secure new positions and advance in their careers.

“In a world of career coaches, there are leadership coaches and they want you to be a more effective leader. There are life coaches and they often focus on work life balance,” says Dr. Schilling. “I really care about the match between the individual and their role.”

Companies want to hire great people, says Dr. Schilling, but too often we don’t take the time to think about what's critically important to us, our own values, motivations, and capabilities. Without that, we’re not going to advance. Once we are clear in our choices and priorities, the rest of is simple. We can craft our career by targeting the types of organizations we're searching for, rather than looking for a job with our eyes closed.

“It’s more about finding a great organization with great leaders and managers,” says Dr. Schilling. “If you can find organizations that value and cultivate talent and treat people with respect, you can have a great career and get what you want.”

With a background in strategy building for organizations, today Dr. Schilling coaches clients across a variety of career life stages and in many professions. Her specialty is with those who have particular problems limiting their progression, like interviewing skills.

“In the interview, you want to be authentic, honest and team-oriented, but you also have to think about the sensibility of what the employer is seeking,” says Dr. Schilling. “This is what a great coach offers: situational awareness. As a hiring manager, I don't want to hire people to do things; I want to hire people to do things that are amazing. Of course, we want to be humble, but the interview is intended to showcase your accomplishments.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Pam Schilling in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 5th at 1pm EST and with Jim Masters on November 12th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.archercareer.com



