Analysis on the Global Li-ion Batteries Market, 2019-2025 - Installed Production Capacity of the Top 10 Suppliers Will Increase from 150 GWh in 2018 to About 740 GWh by 2025

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured well to meet customer needs?

Which are the major growth regions for Li-ion batteries globally?

What are the growth opportunities in the global market for Li-ion battery manufacturers?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

The global Lithium-ion battery market by application (grid + energy storage, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics) and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-world) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2018-2025.

Market growth is fuelled by rising demand for energy storage across the globe, growing electric vehicles (EV) adoption, and the demand for industrial power tools and electric forklifts in developed regions. However, safety concerns surrounding Li-ion batteries will challenge the growth of the market in the short term. Technological advancements are directed towards addressing this challenge, which includes alternate chemistries and solid-state batteries research.



APAC is the largest market, globally. Rising EV adoption in China, the global market leader for EV, is expected to drive the demand for Li-ion batteries throughout the forecast period. Demand from storage applications in key countries, including South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia, is likely to fuel the growth of the batteries market during the forecast period.



In 2018, the automotive segment accounted for 38.3% of the total market, driven by the growing demand for EV, including passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses, globally. China, Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are the key countries driving demand for EV batteries. Many production facilities are expected to be commissioned in Europe during the forecast period to address the growing demand for EV batteries in the region.



Asian participants will dominate the market. LG Chemical, Panasonic, Samsung, and CATL are the top 4 battery manufacturers. Their aggressive target for production capacity expansion will assist in retaining their market-leading positions throughout the forecast period. The installed production capacity of the top 10 suppliers will increase from 150 GWh in 2018 to about 740 GWh by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.6%.



Solid-state batteries will see an increase in adoption beyond 2025. Solid-state battery start-ups have emerged as a result of a lot of investments from various automotive giants going into these companies. Such growth is attributed to their enhanced safety features, higher voltage, and output than existing batteries, and the ability to operate at both low and high-temperature conditions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2 Market Overview

Market Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Li-ion Battery Chemistry Overview

Beyond 2025 - Solid-state Batteries

Li-ion Battery Production Overview

Global Battery Manufacturing Capacity

Market Segmentation by End Users

Market Distribution Channels

3 Drivers and Restraints - Total Li-ion Batteries Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4 Forecasts and Trends - Total Li-ion Batteries Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Price Forecast

Price Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Hotspots

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by End Users

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Users

5 Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Li-ion Batteries Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6 Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Solid-state Batteries

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Manufacturing Destinations

Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7 Grid and Energy Storage Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Storage Application

8 Automotive Segment Analysis



9 Industrial Segment Analysis



10 Consumer Electronics Segment Analysis



11 North America Region Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End Users

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Users

Competitive Environment

12 Europe Region Analysis



13 APAC Region Analysis



14 RoW Region Analysis



15 The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

